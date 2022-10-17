How well do the stars and executive producers of The Winchesters, the Supernatural prequel now airing on The CW, know the Winchester family history? You’re about to find out.

Executive producers Jensen and Danneel Ackles and stars Drake Rodger (John Winchester) and Meg Donnelly (Mary Campbell) sat down with Damian Holbrook in TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine‘s studio at New York Comic Con, and we had to take our chance to test their knowledge of the mothership.

After showing off the Supernatural Special Issue as well as The Winchesters cover of TV Guide Magazine, Jensen talked about returning to the world of Supernatural (“I’ll never really escape it, not that I’m even trying to”) and Danneel spoke about her role in making the prequel happen. Rodger and Donnell also offered their takes on SPN favorites Dean and Sam Winchester’s parents, John and Mary, whose love story we’re watching unfold on Winchesters. And in case you didn’t realize, Rodger is very tall. “Where do you think Sam Winchester got his DNA from?” Jensen asked.

Then, it was time to see if Jensen really is the keeper of all Supernatural knowledge, with the pairs facing off in trivia. Do they know when Mary died the first time? How about when John died the last time? And before you watch to find out how they did, make sure you take the same quiz here and see how your score compares.

Plus, find out what Jensen let spill about Bruce Campbell and whether he was the original choice to play John (who was ultimately played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan). And don’t miss the actor/exec producer’s reactions to when he gets something wrong! But how did the others do? Watch the full video above to see.

The Winchesters, Tuesdays, 8/7c, The CW