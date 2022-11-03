Ryan Reynolds to Get Icon Award at 2022 People’s Choice Awards

Golden Globe and Grammy Award-nominated actor, producer, and screenwriter Ryan Reynolds will be honored with the prestigious People’s Icon Award at the People’s Choice Awards (PCAs) on December 6, NBC.

The acclaimed Canadian actor, producer, screenwriter, and entrepreneur will be honored for his contributions to the film and television industry, including his most recent PCA-nominated movie, The Adam Project, which will be presented with the Icon statue during the live ceremony, airing simultaneously on NBC and E! The show will once again be hosted by Kenan Thompson.

“In any endeavor – whether it’s acting, producing, marketing or business – Ryan Reynolds has the unique ability to create joy and authentically connect with his audience. He’s received many accolades over the years, but it’s these innate qualities that makes him so beloved,” said Cassandra Tryon, SVP of Entertainment Live Events, NBCUniversal Television, and Streaming. “We cannot wait to present Ryan with ‘The People’s Icon’ award at this year’s show.”

Initially beginning his acting career in 1991, Reynolds rose to prominence in the comedy series Two Guys, A Girl and a Pizza Place and before becoming the face of blockbuster films like The Proposal and Free Guy. The three-time PCA award-winner was also nominated for a Golden Globe and Grammy award for his work on the billion-dollar Deadpool franchise. His next project will be the musical comedy Spirited, which also stars Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer, premiering November 18 on AppleTV+.

Past recipients of The People’s Icon award include Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston, and Melissa McCarthy.

People’s Choice Awards and Live from E!: The 2022 People’s Choice Awards are both produced by Den of Thieves with Executive Producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, and Barb Bialkowski.



The People’s Choice Awards, Tuesday, December 6 at 9pm ET/PT, NBC and E!