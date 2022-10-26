People’s Choice Awards 2022: ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Better Call Saul’ Lead TV Nominees

It is once again time for folks to vote on their favorite People’s Choice Awards nominees, as NBC and E! announce the polls are open for fans to pick their favorites across movies, television, music, and pop culture this year. Leading the nominees in the TV categories are Abbott Elementary, Better Call Saul, This Is Us, Euphoria, Obi-Wan, House of the Dragon, and Saturday Night Live.

Voting runs through Wednesday, November 9, at 11:59 pm ET. Fans can either vote online at www.votepca.com or on Twitter. Additionally, votes cast on Turbo Tuesday, November 1, will count twice, equaling up to a maximum of 50 votes per day, per category, per voting method.

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards will air on both NBC and E! Tuesday, December 6 at 9 PM ET/PT, hosted once again by Kenan Thompson.

Check out all the nominees in the TV categories below.

The Show of 2022

Abbott Elementary

Better Call Saul

Grey’s Anatomy

House of the Dragon

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Saturday Night Live

Stranger Things

This Is Us

The Drama Show of 2022

Better Call Saul

Cobra Kai

Euphoria

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Ozark

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

The Comedy Show of 2022

Abbott Elementary

Black-ish

Only Murders in the Building

Never Have I Ever

Saturday Night Live

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Young Rock

Young Sheldon

The Reality Show of 2022

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Kardashians

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Selling Sunset