Halle Berry Wins The People’s Icon Award at NBC’s People’s Choice Awards

Halle Berry will be honored with the prestigious People’s Icon Award at the People’s Choice Awards (PCAs) on December 7, NBC announced on November 19.

The Academy Award-winning actress, director, and producer will be presented with the Icon statue during the live ceremony, airing simultaneously on NBC and E!. Cardi B is set to introduce Berry.

Berry marked her directorial debut this year, with film Bruised opening in select theaters on November 17 and available to stream on Netflix starting November 24. Cardi B and Berry co-executive the Bruised soundtrack, which features six original songs.

“Throughout her career, Halle Berry has broken down barriers, directed and starred in diverse roles that have paved the way for others in the industry,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming. “In addition to her filmography accolades and trendsetting ethos, Berry is known for her philanthropic work with women, children and underserved communities. She is an icon of our time and for all these reasons and more, we are honored to present her with ‘The People’s Icon’ award.”

Berry made history as the first Black woman to win the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in Monster’s Ball. Berry has also earned an Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG and NAACP Image Award for her turn in Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, which she also produced.

In addition to her filmography, Berry is an active supporter of the Jenesse Center in Los Angeles, which supports victims of domestic violence and aims to change the pattern of abuse in the lives of women and children. Berry has also partnered with Novo Nordisk and the Entertainment Industry Foundation to launch the Diabetes Aware Campaign, as well as supported charities and organizations like Afghanistan Relief Organization, Black Lives Matter, Clothes Off Our Back, Love Our Children USA, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Stand Up to Cancer, Revlon Run/Walk, and United Nations World Food Programme.

Berry also founded rē•spin, a platform created to provide broader access to health and wellness content and products through inclusivity and conversation. Per a press statement, “Rooted in discovery and learning, the heart of rē•spin is its global community connected around the core belief of a holistic mind, body, and soul approach to wellness.”

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards will air simultaneously on both NBC and E! for the first time on Tuesday, December 7 at 9:00pm ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA.

The People’s Choice Awards and Live from E!: The 2021 People’s Choice Awards are both produced by Den of Thieves with Executive Producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.

