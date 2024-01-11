2024 People’s Choice Awards Nominations: ‘The Bear,’ ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘The Last of Us’ & More

Kelli Boyle
Comments
2024 People's Choice Award Nominees: 'The Bear,' 'The Last of Us,' 'Chicago Fire'
Chuck Hodes/FX; HBO; Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

People's Choice Awards

 More

The BearThe Last of UsChicago FireGrey’s Anatomy, and Law & Order: SVU are just a handful of the TV shows nominated for 2024 People’s Choice Awards.

The fan-voted awards show announced its 2024 nominees on Thursday, January 11, announcing with it that Barbie and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu will host the event, set to air live on NBC, Peacock, and E! on Sunday, February 18 at 8/7c. Liu himself is nominated in the Movie Performance of the Year category for his performance in Barbie.

“I’m so grateful to have been asked to step up to the hosting plate for the 2024 People’s Choice Awards,” Liu said in a statement. “It’s exciting to celebrate this incredible year in pop culture, and to do so with the incredible fans that make what we do possible.”

In 2021, Liu won Action Movie Star for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and was nominated in the Male Movie Star category for the same role. Prior to his breakout Marvel role, Liu starred in the CBC/Netflix comedy series Kim’s Convenience for five seasons.

Voting is now open to fans worldwide. There are 45 categories to choose from, representing TV, movies, music, and pop culture. The winners will be announced live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and the Live From E!: People’s Choice Awards red carpet event will kick off the night of pop culture celebration at 6/5c on E!.

Rules for voting can be read here, and votes can be cast at VotePCA.com. Voting runs today, Thursday, January 11, through Friday, January 19 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Votes cast on “Turbo Tuesday,” January 16, will count twice, equaling a maximum of two votes per day, per category. The eligibility window for all categories is from the 2023 calendar year.

Check out the full list of 2024 People’s Choice Awards nominees below.

TV

The Show of the Year

Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Only Murders in the Building
Saturday Night Live
Ted Lasso
The Bear
The Last of Us
Vanderpump Rules

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu — 'The Bear'

Chuck Hodes/FX

The Comedy Show of the Year

Abbott Elementary
And Just Like That…
Never Have I Ever
Only Murders in the Building
Saturday Night Live
Ted Lasso
The Bear
Young Sheldon

The Drama Show of the Year

Chicago Fire
Ginny & Georgia
Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Outer Banks
Succession
The Last of Us
The Morning Show

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of the Year

Ahsoka
American Horror Story: Delicate
Black Mirror
Ghosts
Loki
Secret Invasion
The Mandalorian
The Witcher

The Reality Show of the Year

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
Below Deck
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Selling Sunset
The Kardashians
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Vanderpump Rules

The Competition Show of the Year

America’s Got Talent
American Idol
Big Brother
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Squid Game: The Challenge
The Voice

The Bingeworthy Show of the Year

Beef
Citadel
Jury Duty
Love Is Blind
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
The Crown
The Night Agent
The Summer I Turned Pretty

The Male TV Star of the Year

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Tom Hiddleston, Loki

Tom Hiddleston as God Loki in the 'Loki' Season 2 finale

Marvel Studios/Disney+

The Female TV Star of the Year

Ali Wong, Beef
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

The Comedy TV Star of the Year

Ali Wong, Beef
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

The Drama TV Star of the Year

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

The TV Performance of the Year

Adjoa Andoh, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Billie Eilish, Swarm
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Steven Yuen, Beef
Storm Reid, The Last of Us

The Reality TV Star of the Year

Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules
Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians
Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians
Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Competition Contestant of the Year

Anetra, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ariana Madix, Dancing with the Stars
Charity Lawson, The Bachelorette
Theresa Nist, The Golden Bachelor
Iam Tongi, American Idol
Keke Palmer, That’s My Jam
Sasha Colby, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Xochitl Gomez, Dancing with the Stars

The Daytime Talk Show of the Year

Golden Globes 2024: The Complete Winners List
Related

Golden Globes 2024: The Complete Winners List

Good Morning America
LIVE with Kelly and Mark
Sherri
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
Today

The Nighttime Talk Show of the Year

Hart to Heart
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Daily Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

The Host of the Year

Gordon Ramsay, Hell’s Kitchen
Jimmy Fallon, That’s My Jam
Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ryan Seacrest, American Idol
Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
Terry Crews, America’s Got Talent

Movies

The Movie of the Year

Barbie
Fast X
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR FILM
The Little Mermaid
The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Action Movie of the Year

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Fast X
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
The Marvels
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in 'Barbie'

Barbie (Credit: Dale Robinette /© Warner Bos. /Courtesy Everett Collection)

The Comedy Movie of the Year

80 for Brady
Anyone but You
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Asteroid City
Barbie
Cocaine Bear
No Hard Feelings
Wonka

The Drama Movie of the Year

Creed III
Five Nights at Freddy’s
Killers of the Flower Moon
Leave the World Behind
M3GAN
Oppenheimer
Scream VI
The Color Purple

The Male Movie Star of the Year

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

The Female Movie Star of the Year

Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer
Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid
Jenna Ortega, Scream VI
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The Action Movie Star of the Year

Brie Larson, The Marvels
Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone
Jason Momoa, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4
Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The Comedy Movie Star of the Year

Adam Sandler, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
Glen Powell, Anyone but You
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Scarlett Johansson, Asteroid City
Sydney Sweeney, Anyone but You
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

The Drama Movie Star of the Year

SAG Awards 2024 Nominations: 'Succession,' 'The Bear' & 'Ted Lasso' Lead TV
Related

SAG Awards 2024 Nominations: 'Succession,' 'The Bear' & 'Ted Lasso' Lead TV

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi, Priscilla
Jenna Ortega, Scream VI
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

The Movie Performance of the Year

America Ferrera, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid
Natalie Portman, May December
Simu Liu, Barbie
Viola Davis, Air

Music

The Male Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny
Drake
Jack Harlow
Jung Kook
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
The Weeknd

The Female Artist of the Year

Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Karol G
Lainey Wilson
Miley Cyrus
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift

The Male Country Artist of the Year

Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
HARDY
Jelly Roll
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Zach Bryan

The Female Country Artist of the Year

Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Shania Twain

The Male Latin Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny
Bizarrap
Feid
Manuel Turizo
Maluma
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Ozuna

The Female Latin Artist of the Year

Ángela Aguilar
Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
Shakira
Young Miko

The Pop Artist of the Year

Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Jung Kook
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift

The Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Cardi B
Drake
Future
Jack Harlow
Latto
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone
Travis Scott

The R&B Artist of the Year

Beyoncé
Brent Faiyaz
Janelle Monáe
SZA
Tems
The Weeknd
Usher
Victoria Monét

The New Artist of the Year

Coi Leray
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Jung Kook
Noah Kahan
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Stephen Sanchez

The Group/Duo of the Year

Dan + Shay
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Jonas Brothers
Old Dominion
Paramore
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER

The Song of the Year

“Dance The Night,” Dua Lipa
“Fast Car,” Luke Combs
“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
“Fukumean,” Gunna
“greedy,” Tate McRae
“Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
“Paint The Town Red,” Doja Cat
“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo

The Album of the Year

Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
For All The Dogs, Drake
Gettin’ Old, Luke Combs
Guts, Olivia Rodrigo
Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G
Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, Bad Bunny
One Thing At A Time, Morgan Wallen
Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj

The Collaboration Song of the Year

“All My Life,” Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
“Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice With Aqua
“Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma
“First Person Shooter,” Drake Feat. J. Cole
“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan Feat. Kasey Musgraves
“Seven,” Jung Kook Feat. Latto
“TQG,” Karol G, Shakira
“Un x100to,” Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny

The Concert Tour of the Year

+–=÷x Tour, Ed Sheeran
Coldplay Music of the Spheres World Tour
Love On Tour, Harry Styles
Luke Combs World Tour
Morgan Wallen One Night At A Time World Tour
P!nk Summer Carnival Tour
Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé
Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Pop Culture

The Social Celebrity of the Year

Britney Spears
Dwayne Johnson
Kim Kardashian
Kylie Jenner
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift

The Comedy Act of the Year

Baby J, John Mulaney
Emergency Contact, Amy Schumer
God Loves Me, Marlon Wayans
I’m An Entertainer, Wanda Sykes
Off The Record, Trevor Noah
Reality Check, Kevin Hart
Selective Outrage, Chris Rock
Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman

The Athlete of the Year

Coco Gauff
Giannis Antetokounmpo
LeBron James
Lionel Messi
Sabrina Ionescu
Simone Biles
Stephen Curry
Travis Kelce

2024 People’s Choice Awards, Sunday, February 18, 8/7c, NBC, E!, and Peacock

People's Choice Awards

Simu Liu

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Mina Starsiak Hawk Reunion
1
HGTV ‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Reveals She Reunited With Family
'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 2 women
2
Meet the Women of ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Season 2
Wheel of Fortune Ashley McFarland
3
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Blows Chance to Win Big Prize – See How Pat Sajak Reacted
Timothy Omundson as Hephaestus in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' - Season 1, Episode 5
4
Timothy Omundson Talks ‘Percy Jackson’ Disability Representation
Carol Burnett-'Palm Royale'
5
‘Palm Royale’: Carol Burnett Knows Everyone’s Secrets in Apple TV+ Series