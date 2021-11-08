‘People’s Choice Awards’ 2021: Kenan Thompson to Host Star-Studded Event

Kenan Thompson is set to host the 2021 People’s Choice Awards set for Tuesday, December 7 on NBC and E!.

Celebrating all forms of entertainment, the special event taking place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California gives hosting honors to one of its own nominees as Thompson received nods for Comedy TV Star and Male TV Star at this year’s ceremony.

“I can’t believe I get to host the PCAs!! I’m beyond blessed to be nominated twice and part of two more nominations for SNL. Good times indeed!,” said Kenan Thompson. “Congrats to all the nominees – we already won!!”

Thompson has earned nods for his part in Saturday Night Live. The comedian and actor also stars in his own half-hour series Kenan alongside Don Johnson and SNL costar Chris Redd, which will return for a second season.

“Kenan’s versatility and commitment to creating quality entertainment that has sparked laughter for over three decades has made him one of the most endeared comedians of our time,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming. “We cannot wait to welcome him to the People’s Choice Awards stage where his charisma and humor will undoubtedly bring fans to their feet.”

Thompson recently started his 19th season with Saturday Night Live earlier this fall and is the show’s longest-running cast member. Voting for the People’s Choice Awards is currently open for the 40 categories across movies, television, music, and pop culture through Wednesday, November 17 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Cast your votes at www.votepca.com or on Twitter, and don’t miss Kenan Thompson on the People’s Choice Awards this December.

People’s Choice Awards 2021, Tuesday, December 7, 9/8c, NBC and E!