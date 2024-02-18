See the Stars on 2024 People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet

The fans have voted, the people have spoken, and the 2024 People’s Choice Awards are underway, starting with this year’s best red carpet looks. This year’s 49th People’s Choice Awards, airing on NBC and E!, will be hosted by Simu Liu at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

This is the first time the awards show is being held amid the larger winter awards season, and the star power is high with 2024 nominees like Margot Robbie, Cillian Murphy, Pedro Pascal, Quinta Brunson, and Sydney Sweeney.

Now that the votes have been cast online, the ceremony will honor 45 different categories, including Bingeworthy Show of the Year as well as Social Celebrity of the Year. The primetime show will also honor Adam Sandler as this year’s People Icon Award and Lenny Kravitz will receive a special Music Icon Award following a live musical performance.

See below for some of the best looks at this year’s ceremony, and stay tuned for the ceremony itself!

2024 People’s Choice Awards, Sunday, February 18, 8/7c, NBC, E!, and Peacock