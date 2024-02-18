See the Stars on 2024 People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet

People’s Choice Awards 2024: See the Red Carpet Arrivals (PHOTOS)

Katie Song
People's Choice Awards 2024 red carpet arrivals
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The fans have voted, the people have spoken, and the 2024 People’s Choice Awards are underway, starting with this year’s best red carpet looks. This year’s 49th People’s Choice Awards, airing on NBC and E!, will be hosted by Simu Liu at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

This is the first time the awards show is being held amid the larger winter awards season, and the star power is high with 2024 nominees like Margot Robbie, Cillian Murphy, Pedro Pascal, Quinta Brunson, and Sydney Sweeney.

Now that the votes have been cast online, the ceremony will honor 45 different categories, including Bingeworthy Show of the Year as well as Social Celebrity of the Year. The primetime show will also honor Adam Sandler as this year’s People Icon Award and Lenny Kravitz will receive a special Music Icon Award following a live musical performance.

See below for some of the best looks at this year’s ceremony, and stay tuned for the ceremony itself!

2024 People’s Choice Awards, Sunday, February 18, 8/7c, NBC, E!, and Peacock

Lucy Hale attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Lucy Hale

America Ferrera attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

America Ferrera

Simu Liu attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Simu Liu

Heidi Klum attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Chris Carmack attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Chris Carmack

ason Oppenheim attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Jason Oppenheim

Crystal Kung Minkoff attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Crystal Kung Minkoff

Lisa Yamada attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Lisa Yamada

Anthony Hill attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Anthony Hill

Camilla Luddington attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Camilla Luddington

Jake Lacy attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Jake Lacy

Bre Tiesi attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Bre Tiesi

Kane Brown at the 2024 People's Choice Awards
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Kane Brown

Coi Leray attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Coi Leray

Alexandra Shipp attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Alexandra Shipp

Georgia Flood attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Georgia Flood

Chrishell Stause attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Chrishell Stause

Xochitl Gomez attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Xochitl Gomez

Jamie Chung attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Jamie Chung

Garcelle Beauvais attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Garcelle Beauvais

Paulina Alexis attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Paulina Alexis

Jenni Farley and Michael Sorrentino attend the 2024 People's Choice Awards
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Jenni Farley and Michael Sorrentino

Kylie Minogue attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Kylie Minogue

Christian DeAnda and Samantha Hanratty attend the 2024 People's Choice Awards
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Chandra Wilson at the 2024 People's Choice Awards
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Chandra Wilson

Ashley Yi at the 2024 People's Choice Awards
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Ashley Yi

Chris Olsen at the 2024 People's Choice Awards
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Chris Olsen

Brianna LaPaglia at the 2024 People's Choice Awards
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Brianna LaPaglia

Markell Washington at the 2024 People's Choice Awards
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Markell Washington

Davis Burleson at the 2024 People's Choice Awards
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Davis Burleson

Nicky Reardon at the 2024 People's Choice Awards
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Nicky Reardon

Jack Gilinsky and Jack Johnson at the 2024 People's Choice Awards
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Jack Gilinsky and Jack Johnson

