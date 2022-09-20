If you can’t get enough of Lily Collins in Emily in Paris, you’ll be happy to know she will soon have even more screen time. The actress is set to star in the upcoming Hulu limited series Razzlekhan: The Infamous Crocodile of Wall Street.

The series is based on the New York Magazine article “The Many Lives of Crypto’s Most Notorious Couple,” which chronicles Heather “Razzlekhan” Morgan (Collins) and her partner Ilya Lichtenstein, as the alleged masterminds behind one of the largest heists in US history. The pair is accused of attempting to launder $4.5 billion in stolen bitcoin and currently face up to 25 years in prison.

If you’re wondering about the name, Razzlekhan is the name Morgan uses for her YouTube Channel, where she posts cringeworthy rap songs about social distancing, among other things.

The show is another example of journalism providing the basis for limited series, which makes it no surprise that Searchlight Television is onboard to produce — coming off of Amanda Seyfried‘s Emmy win for their first true-crime limited series, The Dropout.

According to Deadline, the series will also be produced by Collins, along with Charlie McDowell and Alex Orlovsky who also produced her Netflix film, Windfall.

The series is billed as “a character study, a love story and crime thriller told with humor and honesty, the series will follow Heather (Collins) and Ilya as they struggle with their relationship, the pressures of sitting on stolen crypto with no easy way to make it liquid, and their aspirations in the fishbowl of the NYC tech/media world. The show will be told through the eyes of the couple as well as hackers, bankers, law enforcement agents and friends.”

While this series is still in the early development stage, you won’t have to wait too much longer for more Collins onscreen as the third season of Emily in Paris should debut before the end of the year.