Netflix’s Global Fan Event ‘Tudum’ is Returning in September

Netflix is bringing back its virtual fan event Tudum on Saturday, September 24, with a schedule of five global events in 24 hours.

The event, which garnered over 25 million views across 184 countries last year, is returning for a jam-packed day of exclusive news, never-before-seen footage, trailers and first looks, as well as interviews with Netflix’s biggest stars and creators. Described as a “celebration of Netflix fandom,” the free virtual event will share the scoop on over 100 fan-favorite shows, films, and specials from around the world.

This year’s Tudum will span four continents with five events, kicking off at 11:00 am KST (7:00 pm PT on September 23) with an exciting show out of Korea, the home of recent Netflix super smash Squid Game. Then, from 11:00 am IST (10:30 pm PT on September 23), fans will be treated to an exclusive look at what’s ahead from India.

At 10:00 am PT, fans will be treated to breaking news from Netflix’s shows and movies coming out of the United States and Europe. This will also include an additional event previewing the great entertainment coming from Latin America.

The day will close out from Japan at 1:00 pm JST on September 25 (9:00 pm PT on September 24), with stars from Netflix Japan celebrating the best of the streamer’s Japanese entertainment.

Fans will be able to watch the event across Netflix YouTube channels in a number of different languages. To keep up with the latest news, fans can visit Netflix’s official fan site, Tudum.com/event. Details about the event’s title and celebrity line-up is expected in early September.

