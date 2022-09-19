Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of September 19-25.

We’ve been waiting for Andor, and it’s finally here, with the first three episodes (September 21 on Disney+), making the backstory of Diego Luna’s Cassian a clear pick to top our list. Also streaming this week: Dancing With the Stars (September 19) makes its move to Disney+, adds a host in Alfonso Ribeiro, and continues to be live.

And fall TV is officially here, with so much premiering this week. Hit comedy Abbott Elementary (September 21 on ABC) is back after a few Emmy wins. Big Sky returns with Deadly Trails (September 21 on ABC), Jensen Ackles and Reba McEntire, and a new mystery. And Quantum Leap (September 19 on NBC) returns to our screens with a new physicist (Raymond Lee) jumping through time. Meanwhile, we’re finally going to find out how New Amsterdam (September 20 on NBC) is writing out Freema Agyeman’s Dr. Helen Sharpe and what that means for Ryan Eggold’s Dr. Max Goodwin.

And what better way to kick off new seasons than with events? Both the NCIS shows (September 19 on CBS) and Law & Orders (September 22 on NBC) are staging crossovers. NCIS joins forces with Hawai’i to go after the Raven, who framed Parker (Gary Cole) for murder. Meanwhile, for the first time, Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime team up for a case.

The only show returning to our list from last week is House of the Dragon (was #10),