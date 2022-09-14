‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 2 Will Dive Deeper Into Personal Lives of the Teachers

Every viewer who discovered this sharp yet sweet documentary-style series Abbott Elementary in its first season wins a Perfect Attendance Award — that’s how quickly it became required viewing, week after week.

We return to the underfunded Philadelphia elementary school just before kids start roaming the hallways, “as the [staff prepares] for the incoming year, a part of teaching that hasn’t really been explored on TV, especially in comedy,” says exec producer Patrick Schumacker. Bonus: We find out what the teachers did over the summer — although not in essay form.

For optimistic second-grade teacher Janine Teagues (creator Quinta Brunson), who ended her relationship with rapper Tariq (Zack Fox) in April’s finale, “We’re seeing her being single for the first time and how that’s affecting her at work and in life,” says fellow EP Justin Halpern.

Don’t expect her to explore those subtle sparks with cool colleague Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams). He’s still with Taylor (Iyana Halley), the daughter of Janine’s idol at Abbott, dignified Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph). “We explore her as mentor to the younger teachers — what she’s willing to do, what she’s unwilling to do,” Schumacker teases.

The sitcom also ventures outside Abbott’s walls to learn more about its team, such as Melissa “I got a guy” Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter), nervous Jacob Hill (Chris Perfetti) and flighty principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James). “We delve deeper into their lives and meet relatives,” says Schumacker. Finally, new teachers are introduced, and there’s a Halloween episode. Two treats!

Abbott Elementary, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, September 21, 9/8c, ABC

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2022 Returning Favorites issue. For more first looks at fall’s returning shows, pick up the issue, on newsstands now.