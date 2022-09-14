‘Andor’ Is ‘About Challenging Everything’ We Know About Cassian (VIDEO)

At the end of 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Diego Luna’s rebel captain Cassian Andor sacrificed his life to deliver the Death Star plans to Princess Leia. But in this new 24-episode prequel series, he’s just getting started.

“It’s about challenging everything” we know about him, says the actor, excited to fill in his enigmatic hero’s backstory in Andor.

Five years before the film takes place, Andor is a mercenary on a personal mission. He’s soon linked to a murder that attracts both the Empire and key members of the growing resistance — led by powerful Mon Mothma (standout Genevieve O’Reilly, above) — who could use someone with his skills. Luna hints that the scruffy gun for hire will take major action as that galaxy far, far away falls prey to an evil that gets closer every day. “Revolutions wouldn’t start if they weren’t needed.”

Plus, learn more about the new Disney+ series from Luna, O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard (Luthen Rael), and writer and executive producer Tony Gilroy in an exclusive featurette above.

Andor, Series Premiere, Wednesday, September 21, Disney+