Tyra Banks Gets New ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Co-Host: Alfonso Ribeiro

Ahead of Dancing With The Stars‘ move to its new home on Disney+, the show has announced that Tyra Banks is back as host and executive producer for her third consecutive season, but she isn’t coming alone.

Season 19 Mirrorball Champion Alfonso Ribeiro will be joining Banks as co-host for the upcoming season. In addition, expert judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough are set to return to provide their scores and critiques of the new line-up of contestants.

“Dancing With The Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host,” said Ribeiro. “Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+.”

“I’ve known Alfonso since I was 19 years old, and he always puts a smile on my face whenever I see him,” added Banks. “Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart. Plus, he’s won the competition before, so he knows exactly what the stars are going through. Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!”

Ribeiro, known for playing Carlton Banks in the hit ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, currently hosts ABC’s America’s Funniest Home Videos and its National Geographic WILD spin-off America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition. He has also hosted the GSN game show Catch 21, the ABC Family show Spell-Mageddon, and the television show Dance 360.

Praised for his dance skills in the Tony-winning musical The Tap Dance Kid when he was a child actor, Ribeiro transferred those abilities to Dancing With The Stars in 2014 when he won the 19th season. Following his victory, he hosted the countrywide Dancing With The Stars tour.

The popular competition series moves to Disney+ after an impressive 30 seasons on ABC. It is set to debut in the U.S. and Canada this fall, becoming the first live series to debut on the streaming service.

