The hospital drama’s Season 4 finale was a rough one: Medical director Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) was left at the altar; psychiatrist Iggy Frome’s (Tyler Labine) husband asked him to leave their brownstone; and ER doc Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) split from her girlfriend.

“We blew up everyone’s life so they can help each other recover,” explains showrunner David Schulner. In Season 5 — New Amsterdam’s last — he wants to remind fans why they first fell in love with the show, which means bringing the core characters together more and “trying to heal everyone’s fatal flaw.”

But first, Max will take Helen Sharpe’s (Freema Agyeman) abandonment “really hard,” and Bloom lands a “very surprising roommate,” Schulner hints. Following her promotion to series regular, Sandra Mae Frank’s passionate Dr. Elizabeth Wilder becomes an integral part the team.

Keep your eyes peeled for “unexpected romance,” but don’t look for another hurricane: “I think we’ve used every [natural disaster] in our 80 episodes,” Schulner says. “Now all the fireworks are going to be between our characters.”

New Amsterdam, Season 5 Premiere, Tuesday, September 20, 10/9c, NBC

