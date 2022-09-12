‘NCIS’ & ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Bosses Preview Teams’ Pursuit of the Raven in Premiere Crossover

Wilmer Valderrama as Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres, Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee, Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight, Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik, and Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant in NCIS
Robert Voets/CBS

Two NCIS teams unite to catch the merciless Raven, a shadowy figure targeting the agents, in this explosive two-part opener that moves from D.C. (in Hour 1) to Hawaii.

The baddie is likely responsible for framing boss Alden Parker (Gary Cole), who’s on the run with his secretive, perhaps dangerous ex-wife Vivian (Teri Polo). “Vivian isn’t going to be able to hide her shenanigans very long,” says NCIS exec producer Steven D. Binder.

Washington man Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Hawai‘i ’s Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) spearhead the Raven pursuit.

Scroll down for a look at the crossover and some more scoop.

NCIS/NCIS: Hawai‘i, Monday, September 19, 9/8c and 10/9c, CBS

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2022 Returning Favorites issue. For more first looks at fall’s returning shows, pick up the issue, on newsstands now.

Robert Voets/CBS

Parker (Cole, left) “finds his way back to his peeps,” Binder says. Note that fan fave Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano, right) is on the scene. “He was FBI. Parker was FBI. There is a [connection].” Also pictured: Sean Murray, Lachey, Valderrama and Katrina Law.

Robert Voets/CBS

Lachey’s Tennant fires up T-N-T with Valderrama’s Torres! “Expect chemistry, teamwork and banter,” Hawai‘i EP Christopher Silber says. “Even when they disagree on tactics.”

Karen Neal/CBS

Law’s visiting special agent Jessica Knight tackles a baddie on Oahu. “The Raven’s got many followers and will go to any lengths to [come after] both teams,” Silber says.

Karen Neal/CBS

Hawai‘i’s Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon, center, with Alex Tarrant and Noah Mills) dug Knight when they met in March, but her Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) office romance continues!

