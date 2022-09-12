Two NCIS teams unite to catch the merciless Raven, a shadowy figure targeting the agents, in this explosive two-part opener that moves from D.C. (in Hour 1) to Hawaii.

The baddie is likely responsible for framing boss Alden Parker (Gary Cole), who’s on the run with his secretive, perhaps dangerous ex-wife Vivian (Teri Polo). “Vivian isn’t going to be able to hide her shenanigans very long,” says NCIS exec producer Steven D. Binder.

Washington man Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Hawai‘i ’s Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) spearhead the Raven pursuit.

Scroll down for a look at the crossover and some more scoop.

NCIS/NCIS: Hawai‘i, Monday, September 19, 9/8c and 10/9c, CBS

