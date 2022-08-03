As Big Sky has shown viewers over its first two seasons, it’s so gorgeous in Montana, you might not want to leave … but in the upcoming third season, you might not have a choice!

ABC has announced that the new season, premiering September 21, is titled Big Sky: Deadly Trails and released a first look, narrated by new cast member Reba McEntire. The country superstar will play charismatic outfitter Sunny Barnes, who leads a local backcountry trip in Season 3.

“Welcome to Montana, a place where the horizon never ends, full of friendly folk just trying to do right. but in the untamed wilderness, you never know what’s going to be coming around the bend,” McEntire says. “One thing’s for certain, once you set foot in this place in this place, you may never want to go home again — and you might not.”

Watch the video above for a look at Sunny Day Excursions and its trips, what happens to a hiker, private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), and newly appointed sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles, who debuted in the Season 2 finale), and more.

In Big Sky: Deadly Trails, Cassie, Jenny, and Beau maintain order in Helena, Montana with their unparalleled investigative skills. But when a local backcountry trip led by Sunny goes awry, the trio faces their most formidable mystery yet — in which no camper can be trusted and where danger lurks around every jagged rock and gnarled tree.

Big Sky: Deadly Trails, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, September 21, 10/9c, ABC