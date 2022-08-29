The Kardashians are back to share their family dramas with the world once more, just a few weeks after Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson‘s breakup was announced. Hulu has unveiled the first trailer for The Kardashians Season 2 With Davidson being briefly part of Season 1, Season 2 may show more of the bulk of their relationship, should the former couple have opted to be open about their time together. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have welcomed another child via surrogate since Season 1 concluded, so for their fans, there’s lots to catch up on.

“Cameras return to capture the ever-changing lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie,” the logline teases. “The family welcomes viewers back to stand with them through their biggest triumphs and struggles. From fiery romances and life changing milestones to unimaginable successes. The family bond remains unbreakable as they navigate their public and private lives for the world to see.”

“It’s been such a season of independence,” Kim says in the video, above. “I really found like I found my own personal confidence.” She also appears alongside Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, and more for a SKIMS photo shoot, telling daughter North West, “You have no idea how iconic this is. You just have no idea.”

Kendall Jenner‘s tequila brand, 818, gets some spotlight as the model tries to become her own boss, and Khloé briefly addresses the relationship turmoil with Tristan from the previous season, saying, “Going through what I went through was incredibly hard. I just feel that I’m a fish in a fish bowl.” Kim’s 2o22 Met Gala preparation is also featured in the trailer, including a shot of her posing in Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress.

Viewers see more emotional reveals from Kylie Jenner in this trailer than she shared in The Kardashians Season 1, in which she was pregnant with her and Travis Scott’s son. Now having given birth (some clips from the hospital are shown), Kylie says she’s been struggling with her mental health.

“I should be really happy right now. I just had this new baby,” she tells Kendall. “But I cried nonstop for three weeks.”

It seems fans will see footage from Kylie’s second time in the delivery room, as well as preparations for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s wedding. Kourtney is seen trying her wedding dress on for the first time in the trailer. And as for Kris Jenner, she has a funny snafu in the clip when she says, “I’m just so happy for Khloé and Travis,” mixing up her daughters’ names.

Also addressed in the trailer is Kim’s response to the backlash she faced for the “get your f***ing ass up and work” Variety interview. Check out the full trailer for The Kardashians Season 2, above, ahead of the upcoming premiere.

Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston executive produces The Kardashians alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones with Danielle King serving as showrunner and executive producer.

The Kardashians, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, September 22, Hulu