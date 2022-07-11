‘The Kardashians’ Season 2 Premiere Date Set at Hulu (VIDEO)

Less than a month after The Kardashians Season 1 finale dropped on Hulu, the streaming service has announced the family’s return.

The Kardashians Season 2 will premiere on Thursday, September 22. Episodes will drop weekly, just like with the first season. The date announcement video, which you can watch below, features talk of new boyfriends, babies, nights out, wedding planning, a lawsuit, and more drama for the family. Plus, Pete Davidson (who appeared in the Season 1 finale’s post-credits scene) shows up at the end of the preview with Kim Kardashian.

In The Kardashians Season 2, cameras return to capture the ever-changing lives of Kim, Kris, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie. The family welcomes viewers back to stand with them through their biggest triumphs and struggles. From fiery romances and life changing milestones to unimaginable successes, the family bond remains unbreakable as they navigate their public and private lives for the world to see.

The first season touched briefly on Kim and Kanye West‘s divorce and Tristan Thompson cheating with Khloé’s heartbreak shown in the finale. Kourtney criticized the show for focusing on her and Scott Disick‘s relationship “drama.” And it ended with Kris reading something on her phone and telling a producer, “If you could see what’s going on with my family.”

Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston executive produces alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones with Danielle King serving as showrunner and executive producer.

The Kardashians, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, September 22, Hulu