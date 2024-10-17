Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Makes Big Confession About Kim Kardashian

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has been getting candid about Kim Kardashian and their meeting earlier this year. Blanchard featured in the July 11 edition of The Kardashians on Hulu. But she admits she had never seen Kim’s TV show before coming face-to-face with her.

Kim traveled to New Orleans to meet Blanchard back in May to discuss her time in prison. She was released last December after serving eight years for her role in her mother Claudine “Dee Dee” Blanchard’s murder.

Blanchard, 33, spoke to E! News about the experience, describing meeting Kim as a huge honor.

“She’s a really sweet woman and I really appreciate her taking the time to talk with me,” Blanchard said back in May. “We had a lot to talk about as far as prison reform goes. I know that she’s done some really amazing things with prison reform. And that’s really close to my heart because I’ve been on that side of the fence.”

Now in a new podcast appearance on Nick Viall’s The Viall Files, Blanchard has opened up further about linking up with Kim. It was while speaking with The Bachelor star that the Life After Lockup personality revealed to not have ever seen an episode of The Kardashians.

Blanchard said, “So going on the show, the producer got a big kick out of the fact that I had never watched the show before.” But she wasn’t completely oblivious to who Kim was.

“I knew that she has the show, The Kardashians. She has SKIMS. And, I knew that she was very into prison reform,” Blanchard said. She was referencing the mogul’s SKIMS clothing brand co-founded in 2019 alongside Emma and Jens Grede. The brand has been known for its inclusive sizing and body positivity.

Blanchard updated listeners on the podcast that she has kept in touch with Kardashian’s producer since their time together. There has also been some online interaction. “I have posted our selfies that we had taken, and Kim had liked them on my social media,” Blanchard said. “I have DMed her a couple times on Instagram. So we’ve had, like, minimal contact. But, I know that that is always a line that is open.”

During the episode, Kardashian recognized Blanchard’s potential power to “make a big difference” after catching this current wave of fame. By the same token, she expressed her appreciation for giving her the platform to open up further. “I think a lot of people are afraid of touching me as a topic because I’m too controversial,” Blanchard said.

Blanchard and her boyfriend Ken Urker are expecting their first child together with the baby due in January 2025. Perhaps binge-watching The Kardashians may be added to the streaming queue in between getting ready for the milestone moment.