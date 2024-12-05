For Woodstone’s Select Spirits For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Ghosts Newsletter:

Ghosts Season 4 is making way for Revolutionary War spirit Isaac’s (Brandon Scott Jones) rival and American legend Alexander Hamilton as Nat Faxon joins the CBS hit comedy.

Faxon, who is best known for his roles in shows like Apple TV+‘s Loot and Max‘s delightful Our Flag Means Death, will take on the iconic historical figure in an episode that will air in early 2025. His guest star gig will last for a single episode.

Additional details surrounding Faxon’s appearance as Alexander Hamilton are being kept under wraps for now, but considering that he isn’t among Woodstone’s spirits, there’s a strong chance he’ll appear in a flashback capacity as fans have seen with prior storylines, including Isaac’s wife.

But ultimately, only time will tell for certain. Until this installment arrives though, Ghosts is looking ahead to three more installments this month, including the supersized Ghostmas holiday special that will welcome Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) parents Champa (Sakina Jaffrey) and Mahesh (Bernard White) who will be joined by Jay’s sister Bela (Punam Patel).

With the arrival of Jay’s parents, Sam (Rose McIver) will do anything she can to win their approval, but will her eagerness only push them further away? Fans will have to tune in to find out as Parts 1 and 2 of “A Very Arondekar Christmas” airs on CBS. Adding to the stress of this holiday scenario is a water heater in disrepair and as star Asher Grodman teased to TV Insider, a double possession.

Additionally, fans can anticipate star Rose McIver’s TV directorial debut in 2025 as the performer steps behind the camera to helm one of the upcoming episodes that is yet to be revealed. So don’t miss it, stay tuned for more details about these exciting upcoming episodes, and check out the latest episodes as they continue to air on CBS.

Ghosts, Season 4, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS