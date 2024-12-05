‘Ghosts’ Adds Nat Faxon as Isaac’s Rival Alexander Hamilton

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Brandon Scott Jones and Nat Faxon for 'Ghosts' Season 4
Jonathan Wenk / CBS; Monica Schipper / Getty Images

Ghosts Season 4 is making way for Revolutionary War spirit Isaac’s (Brandon Scott Jones) rival and American legend Alexander Hamilton as Nat Faxon joins the CBS hit comedy.

Faxon, who is best known for his roles in shows like Apple TV+‘s Loot and Max‘s delightful Our Flag Means Death, will take on the iconic historical figure in an episode that will air in early 2025. His guest star gig will last for a single episode.

Additional details surrounding Faxon’s appearance as Alexander Hamilton are being kept under wraps for now, but considering that he isn’t among Woodstone’s spirits, there’s a strong chance he’ll appear in a flashback capacity as fans have seen with prior storylines, including Isaac’s wife.

Nat Faxon

Courtesy of CBS

But ultimately, only time will tell for certain. Until this installment arrives though, Ghosts is looking ahead to three more installments this month, including the supersized Ghostmas holiday special that will welcome Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) parents Champa (Sakina Jaffrey) and Mahesh (Bernard White) who will be joined by Jay’s sister Bela (Punam Patel).

With the arrival of Jay’s parents, Sam (Rose McIver) will do anything she can to win their approval, but will her eagerness only push them further away? Fans will have to tune in to find out as Parts 1 and 2 of “A Very Arondekar Christmas” airs on CBS. Adding to the stress of this holiday scenario is a water heater in disrepair and as star Asher Grodman teased to TV Insider, a double possession.

'Ghosts' Star Asher Grodman Teases Double Possession for Season 4's Holiday Episode
Related

'Ghosts' Star Asher Grodman Teases Double Possession for Season 4's Holiday Episode

Additionally, fans can anticipate star Rose McIver’s TV directorial debut in 2025 as the performer steps behind the camera to helm one of the upcoming episodes that is yet to be revealed. So don’t miss it, stay tuned for more details about these exciting upcoming episodes, and check out the latest episodes as they continue to air on CBS.

Ghosts, Season 4, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS

Ghosts - CBS

Ghosts where to stream

Ghosts

Brandon Scott Jones

Nat Faxon




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
wheel-of-fortune-12-3
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Player Makes Ryan Seacrest Trip Over His Words With Stunning Puzzle Solve
Joe Scarborough
2
Joe Scarborough Has Shocking ‘Morning Joe’ Meltdown Over Trump
jeopardy-12-4
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Shocked By Contestant’s ‘Most Ill-Advised Wager All Season’
Chris Perfetti and Tyler Perez in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 4
4
‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Chris Perfetti on Introducing Jacob’s Brother for the Holidays
Jimmy Kimmel
5
Jimmy Kimmel Gives Verdict on Trump’s Latest Grift & Addresses Biden ‘Mistake’