‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Are All Saying This About Vanna White’s Cutlery Keepsake

One feature that distinguishes Wheel of Fortune from other game shows is its end credits sequence, in which host Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White shoot the breeze and discuss the episode instead of just cutting away. But on December 5, fans noticed something totally adorable and slightly puzzling when White let viewers see a keepsake she got from her mother many years ago.

The episode was part of Fabulous Food Week, with many of the puzzles being food-themed. White took the opportunity during the credits for some show and tell, revealing that her mom gifted her a set of…engraved cutlery when she went to college.

Standing alongside Seacrest, the host asked, “What do you have there?” White, wearing a chic sheer black dress, replied, “I have cooking utensils that my mother gave me when I was 18, heading off to college.” She continued, “And she engraved my initials in them. See this? ‘VW’ right here?”

White, 67, proceeded to present a silver spatula, which sweetly had “VW” written on the handle. However, as Seacrest, 42, gazed at the utensil, it became abundantly clear that the engraving wasn’t a typeface per say, but had VW errantly scratched in, presumably a security measure to stop any other student “borrowing” items from Vanna and not returning them.

“That is so cool,” Ryan said. “When I was 18! I still use these every day,” she replied. Seacrest jokedly asked why they weren’t engraved “V-Dubs?” White wasn’t having it and corrected him, seemingly very connected with the gift. “Only VW,” she asserted. The host played into the bit, revealed he had brought with him a set of 12 eggs. He quipped White could use the utensils for them in closing.

While fans never have a mean thing to say about White, they did have some thoughts on the engravery of her utensils. One fan spun to the WoF Reddit forum, titling a post, “Tonight’s Episode.”