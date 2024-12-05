‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Are All Saying This About Vanna White’s Cutlery Keepsake
One feature that distinguishes Wheel of Fortune from other game shows is its end credits sequence, in which host Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White shoot the breeze and discuss the episode instead of just cutting away. But on December 5, fans noticed something totally adorable and slightly puzzling when White let viewers see a keepsake she got from her mother many years ago.
The episode was part of Fabulous Food Week, with many of the puzzles being food-themed. White took the opportunity during the credits for some show and tell, revealing that her mom gifted her a set of…engraved cutlery when she went to college.
Standing alongside Seacrest, the host asked, “What do you have there?” White, wearing a chic sheer black dress, replied, “I have cooking utensils that my mother gave me when I was 18, heading off to college.” She continued, “And she engraved my initials in them. See this? ‘VW’ right here?”
White, 67, proceeded to present a silver spatula, which sweetly had “VW” written on the handle. However, as Seacrest, 42, gazed at the utensil, it became abundantly clear that the engraving wasn’t a typeface per say, but had VW errantly scratched in, presumably a security measure to stop any other student “borrowing” items from Vanna and not returning them.
“That is so cool,” Ryan said. “When I was 18! I still use these every day,” she replied. Seacrest jokedly asked why they weren’t engraved “V-Dubs?” White wasn’t having it and corrected him, seemingly very connected with the gift. “Only VW,” she asserted. The host played into the bit, revealed he had brought with him a set of 12 eggs. He quipped White could use the utensils for them in closing.
While fans never have a mean thing to say about White, they did have some thoughts on the engravery of her utensils. One fan spun to the WoF Reddit forum, titling a post, “Tonight’s Episode.”
“Omg I cracked up laughing when Vanna showed the college utensils that her mom had her initials ‘engraved’ into so I’m expecting some professional engraving…” they wrote. “Then when she showed them her initials were like messily carved into the silverware.” The user added three cry-laugh emojis.
Off-screen, White left fans unexpectedly hungry for more than just food earlier this week when she promoted Fabulous Food Week by introducing them to her son, Nikko, 30, on Instagram.
On Monday,White shared a rare glimpse at her son as they teamed up for an at-home cooking tutorial. In the clip, White, 67, and Nikko cooked “Uncle Roy’s Chicken,” one of the letter-turner’s “favorite dishes,” created by their namesake uncle. White went makeup-free in a line-green top, while her son wore a white muscle tee and jeans.
In the comments section, fans did not hold back their interest in Nikko and hoped to see more of him in future WoF videos.
“Is son on the menu too errr I mean great video!!” the top comment read.
“Vanna where have you been hiding Nikko ? He’s GORGEOUS,” another fan wrote.
“Nikko needs his own cooking show,” craved a third.
Vanna shares her two children with her first and only husband – restaurant owner George Santo Pietro. They got married in 1990 and amicably split in 2002. Aside from Nikko, she’s a proud mom to daughter Gigi, 27, who works at a tattoo studio in Venice, California Nikko works as a realtor in the greater Los Angeles area, so as of now, showbusiness is not for him.
WoF’s official Instagram account was also tagged in the video, marking Nikko’s first time being posted by the game show, a hint he could still be the next Maggie Sajak and there could be bigger appearances to come.
Wheel of Fortune, Weeknights, Check your local listings