‘Golden Bachelor’ Star Gerry Turner Got Flirty With Kris Jenner Says Daughter Kendall

Golden Bachelor leading man Gerry Turner flirted with Kris Jenner while he was engaged to Theresa Nist according to Kendall Jenner. The supermodel spilled the beans on what she says she saw in this week’s episode of The Kardashians.

The clip came from an outtake of the June 6 episode, where Turner joined Kendall and her mom for dinner, where they grilled him about all things Bachelor Nation. The episode was filmed before The Golden Bachelor finale aired, where Turner awarded his golden rose to Nist.

“My mom, in her Kris Jenner ways, figured it out, pulled some strings with Disney and Hulu and got Gerry to come over for dinner while the season is airing which is really special,” Kendall said.

Kendall and Kris are Bachelor superfans and wanted to know all the behind-the-scenes gossip from Turner. There was even a moment where an eagle-eyed Kendall caught a glimpse of Turner’s phone, where she noticed several calls made to Nist, leading her to put two-and-two together over who Turner picked as his winner.

“I know who wins, I think, I’m assuming, because I’ve seen some things that I shouldn’t have seen,” Kendall shared. “Unless he knows another woman by this name, and he’s calling her all day long, but I don’t think that’s the case.”

But while Kendall was freaking out about spoiling the result of The Golden Bachelor, Turner was in the kitchen with Kris, where they bonded over aging and dating as an older person.

When a producer asked Kendall if she thought Turner was flirting with her mom, she answered, “Yes, he was commenting on her smile and her eyes and her energy. I’m like, I think we should leave, like, I don’t know!”

After the producers asked the same question to Kris, she joked, “Hey Gerry, I have a boyfriend. Okay? Oh lord!”

Turner proposed to Nist in The Golden Bachelor finale and the pair tied the knot in January in a live televised wedding on ABC. However, just three months later, the former couple announced their divorce, citing living arrangements as a major factor.

The Kardashians, Thursdays, 12 am ET, Hulu