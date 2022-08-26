‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Reveals First Cast Members & Teaser (VIDEO)

While most of us are getting ready for sweater weather and pumpkin spice lattes, the cast of Bachelor in Paradise will be headed back to the beach for another shot at love when the new season premieres Tuesday, September 27.

In a promo for the upcoming season, we get to see what all the singles are excited (and not excited) for in the upcoming love reality competition.

I think we can all agree with Genevieve Parisi, bugs and snakes will probably be the things no one wants to see this season — unless you are counting the snake-like behavior that’s bound to happen when these singles bring the drama. And speaking of snakes, I mean, shrimp, Shanae Ankney from Clayton’s Bachelor season will be heading to Mexico, along with Jill Chin, Kira Mengistu, Sierra Jackson, Teddi Wright, Hunter Haag, Hailey Malles, and Serene Russell.

Some of you members of Bachelor Nation will remember Shrimpgate 2022 when Shanae rage-ate seven garlic butter shrimp before picking a fight with Elizabeth. The soon-to-be suitors joining the season include Andrew Spencer, Casey Woods, Justin Glaze, Logan Palmer, Romeo Alexander, Jacob Rapini, Brandon Jones, and Michael Allio.

But that’s not to say that any of these paradise dwellers will remain in paradise, because as all you viewers know, we can look forward to seeing other former unlucky-in-love Bachelor alums throughout the season, as the rose ceremonies are held and contestants find themselves banned from the beach.

Bachelor in Paradise is a production of Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.

So to recap, the first group of bachelors and bachelorettes will be:

Romeo Alexander (The Bachelorette Season 18)

Michael Allio (The Bachelorette Season 17)

Shanae Ankney (The Bachelor Season 26)

Jill Chin (The Bachelor Season 26)

Brittany Galvin (The Bachelor Season 25)

Justin Glaze (The Bachelorette Season 17)

Hunter Haag (The Bachelor Season 26)

Sierra Jackson (The Bachelor Season 26)

Brandon Jones (The Bachelorette Season 18)

Hailey Malles (The Bachelor Season 26)

Kira Mengistu (The Bachelor Season 26)

Lace Morris (The Bachelor Season 20)

Logan Palmer (The Bachelorette Season 19)

Genevieve Parisi (The Bachelor Season 26)

Jacob Rapini (The Bachelorette Season 19)

Serene Russell (The Bachelor Season 26)

Andrew Spencer (The Bachelorette Season 17)

Teddi Wright (The Bachelor Season 26)

Casey Woods (The Bachelorette Season 18)

Bachelor in Paradise, Season 8 Premiere, Tuesday, September 27. 8/7c, ABC