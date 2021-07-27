‘The Bachelorette’ Season 18: Meet Michelle Young’s 35 Potential Suitors (PHOTOS)

The Bachelorette Season 18 premiere is only a few months away, so you know what that means: It’s time to get a look at her potential suitors!

ABC shared photos and details about the 35 men who could be part of Michelle Young’s upcoming season (premiering on Tuesday, October 19, at 8/7c). As happens every season, this group will be narrowed down, with some not making the final cut. Plus, new faces might pop up when the official contestant list is announced.

Fans met Michelle on The Bachelor Season 25 with Matt James. (She was the runner-up.) The 28-year-old kindergarten teacher is a former Division I basketball player from Minnesota. She “has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place,” according to ABC. “She is looking for the Superman to her Superwoman and is ready to find a love with whom she can start a family of her own.”

Scroll down to get to know the men who may be competing to be her Superman. Will one of them find love with Michelle? We’ll get the answer this fall.

The Bachelorette, Season 18 Premiere, Tuesday, October 19, 8/7c, ABC

The Bachelorette Season 18 Alec

Alec

29
Forest, VA

The Bachelorette Season 18 Brandon J.

Brandon J.

26
Portland, OR

The Bachelorette Season 18 Brandon K.

Brandon K.

29
Sulphur, LA

The Bachelorette Season 18 Brett

Brett

29
Houston, TX

The Bachelorette Season 18 Bryan

Bryan

30
Houlton, WI

The Bachelorette Season 18 Casey

Casey

36
Parkland, FL

The Bachelorette Season 18 Chris S.

Chris S.

28
New Orleans, LA

The Bachelorette Season 18 Christopher G.

Christopher G.

27
Halifax, Nova Scotia

The Bachelorette Season 18 Clayton

Clayton

28
Eureka, MO

The Bachelorette Season 18 Daniel

Daniel

26
Austin, TX

The Bachelorette Season 18 Edward

Edward

27
Brownsville, TX

The Bachelorette Season 18 Eric

Eric

25
Bridgewater, New Jersey

The Bachelorette Season 18 Garrett

Garrett

33
Salt Lake City, UT

The Bachelorette Season 18 Jack

Jack

30
Greensboro, NC

The Bachelorette Season 18 Jamie

Jamie

32
Tacoma, WA

The Bachelorette Season 18 Joe

Joe

28
Minneapolis, MN

The Bachelorette Season 18 Joel

Joel

31
Prescott, AZ

The Bachelorette Season 18 Jomarri

Jomarri

26
Portland, OR

The Bachelorette Season 18 Leroy

Leroy

27
Durham, NC

The Bachelorette Season 18 LT

LT

38
Bellevue, WA

The Bachelorette Season 18 Martin

Martin

28
Cordoba, Argentina

The Bachelorette Season 18 Michael

Michael

30
Omaha, NE

The Bachelorette Season 18 Mollique

Mollique

36
Jameshill, Jamaica

The Bachelorette Season 18 Nayte

Nayte

27
Winnipeg, MB

The Bachelorette Season 18 Olumide

Olumide

28
Woodland Park, NJ

The Bachelorette Season 18 Pardeep

Pardeep

30
Brooklyn, NY

The Bachelorette Season 18 Peter

Peter

26
Bellmore, NY

The Bachelorette Season 18 PJ

PJ

30
Austin, TX

The Bachelorette Season 18 Rick

Rick

32
Munroe Falls, OH

The Bachelorette Season 18 Rodney

Rodney

29
Rancho Cucamonga, CA

The Bachelorette Season 18 Romeo

Romeo

32
New York, NY

The Bachelorette Season 18 Ryan

Ryan

30
Sanger, CA

The Bachelorette Season 18 Spencer

Spencer

25
Cleveland, OH

The Bachelorette Season 18 Trevor

Trevor

26
Rocklin, CA

The Bachelorette Season 18 Will

Will

29
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Michelle Young