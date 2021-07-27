‘The Bachelorette’ Season 18: Meet Michelle Young’s 35 Potential Suitors (PHOTOS)

The Bachelorette Season 18 premiere is only a few months away, so you know what that means: It’s time to get a look at her potential suitors!

ABC shared photos and details about the 35 men who could be part of Michelle Young’s upcoming season (premiering on Tuesday, October 19, at 8/7c). As happens every season, this group will be narrowed down, with some not making the final cut. Plus, new faces might pop up when the official contestant list is announced.

Fans met Michelle on The Bachelor Season 25 with Matt James. (She was the runner-up.) The 28-year-old kindergarten teacher is a former Division I basketball player from Minnesota. She “has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place,” according to ABC. “She is looking for the Superman to her Superwoman and is ready to find a love with whom she can start a family of her own.”

Scroll down to get to know the men who may be competing to be her Superman. Will one of them find love with Michelle? We’ll get the answer this fall.

The Bachelorette, Season 18 Premiere, Tuesday, October 19, 8/7c, ABC