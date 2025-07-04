Knowing what could have been, it makes us wish even more than we already did that there had been a Season 7 of The Resident. TV Insider recently spoke with co-creator Amy Holden Jones and executive producer Andrew Chapman about what would have happened next if the show had continued, and it included weddings, possible major returns, and so much more.

But instead, the medical drama only ran six seasons on Fox. It premiered in 2018, then what ended up being the series finale aired in January 2023. News of the cancellation came three months after the Season 6 finale, which was crafted by Jones and Chapman to also serve as a series ender, aired.

“The politics of it were very complicated because we were owned by a studio that was run by ABC but we were on the air on Fox, so that split made for very difficult contract negotiations every year,” Chapman tells TV Insider. He added that would’ve made a spinoff tough as well.

“The only reason we weren’t picked up is because Fox didn’t make money on the show because they didn’t own it,” adds Jones. “They’re sort of like AMC theaters that are showing the movie. Network television made all its money on advertising, and that money is going away. And so the money they have coming in, I mean, I think we were their second highest graded drama after 9-1-1. It’s not like we weren’t succeeding, but they weren’t making money.”

She notes how “frustrating” that was. “I specifically went and sold the show through 20th, which was then the studio of Fox at the time we sold it, just to avoid this problem,” she explains. “And after one season, Disney bought 20th and then we had all the trouble with that.”

The Resident, Complete Series, Streaming Now, Hulu & Netflix