Get Your Early Look at 33 Potential ‘Bachelor’ 2022 Contestants (PHOTOS)

Though fans will have to wait until the Season 18 premiere of The Bachelorette to meet contestant Clayton Echard, the 28-year-old former football player has been making Bachelor Nation headlines as ABC’s surprising pick to lead the new season of The Bachelor.

A number of Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette guys seemed to be in the running for the latest Bachelor gig. However, after production wrapped on Michelle Young’s season, Echard was spotted with a camera crew filming what appeared to be promo shoots for Season 26 of the reality series.

ABC has yet to confirm the casting rumors, but a shortlist of Echard’s potential contestants was released in a now-deleted post on the show’s official Facebook page.

As fans await the reveal of who will lead Season 26, get to know the 33 women looking to win the next Bachelor’s heart below!

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Breauna G.
ABC

Breauna (28)

Hometown: San Diego, California

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Cassidy T.
ABC

Cassidy (26)

Hometown: Cave Creek, Arizona

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Claire H.
ABC

Claire (28)

Claire from Virginia Beach, Virginia

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Daria R.
ABC

Daria (24)

Hometown: Baldwin, New York

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Eliza I.
ABc

Eliza (25)

Hometown: Berlin, Germany

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Elizabeth C.
ABC

Elizabeth (32)

Hometown: Highlands Creek, Colorado

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Ency A.
ABC

Ency (28)

Hometown: Burbank, California

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Gabby W.
ABC

Gabby (30)

Hometown: O’Fallon, Illinois

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Genevieve P.
ABC

Genevieve (26)

Hometown: Rehoboth, Massachusetts

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Hailey M.
ABC

Hailey (26)

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Hunter H.
ABC

Hunter (28)

Hometown: Lake Wylie, South Carolina

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Ivana N.
ABC

Ivana (31)

Hometown: Snellville, Georgia, and Enterprise, Alabama

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Jane P.
ABC

Jane (33)

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Jill C.
ABC

Jill (26)

Hometown: Scituate, Rhode Island

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Kara G.
ABC

Kara (30)

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Kate G.
ABC

Kate (32)

Hometown: Clarksville, Tennessee

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Kira M.
ABC

Kira (32)

Hometown: Greensboro, North Carolina

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Lindsay D.
ABC

Lindsay (27)

Hometown: Warner Robins, Georgia

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Lyndsey W.
ABC

Lyndsey (28)

Hometown: Orange, Texas

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Mara A.
ABC

Mara (32)

Hometown: Cherryhill, New Jersey

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Marlena W.
ABC

Marlena (30)

Hometown: Virginia Beach, Virginia

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Melina N.
ABC

Melina (27)

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Rachel R.
ABC

Rachel (25)

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Rianna H.
ABC

Rianna (26)

Hometown: Mount Pleasant, Texas

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Salley C.
ABC

Salley (26)

Hometown: Greenville, South Carolina

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Samantha J.
ABC

Samantha (26)

Hometown: Dayton, Ohio

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Sarah H.
ABC

Sarah (23)

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Serene R.
ABC

Serene (26)

Hometown: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Shanae A.
ABC

Shanae (29)

Hometown: Sycamore, Ohio

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Sierra J.
ABC

Sierra (26)

Hometown: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Susie E.
ABC

Susie (28)

Hometown: Virginia Beach, Virginia

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Teddi W.
ABC

Teddi (24)

Hometown: Redlands, California

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Tessa T.
ABC

Tessa (26)

Hometown: Stamford, Connecticut

