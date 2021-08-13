‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7 Cast: Who’s Back for Another Shot at Love?

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Cast
It’s time to go back to the beach!

Bachelor in Paradise returns after nearly two years (Season 6 aired in the summer of 2019) with its seventh season premiering on Monday, August 16 at 8/7c, and we have an early look at the bachelors and bachelorettes in search of another shot at love.

Fan favorites and standout sweethearts from past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are once again giving a reality dating show a shot as they live together in a romantic resort in Mexico. The Season 7 cast includes singles from Arie Luyendyk Jr., Colton Underwood, Peter Weber, and Matt James’ seasons of The Bachelor and Becca Kufrin, Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams, and Katie Thurston’s seasons of The Bachelorette. Oh, and did we mention Becca Kufrin herself is arriving on the beach?!

With Chris Harrison out of the franchise, he’ll be replaced by guest hosts for Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, including David Spade, Lance Bass, Lil Jon, and Tituss Burgess. In addition to bartending, The Bachelorette‘s Wells Adams will also be a guest host and “master of ceremonies” for eliminations and rose ceremonies.

Scroll down to see who will be walking down those famous steps this summer.

'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7 Cast, Aaron Clancy
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Aaron

Aaron Clancy of The Bachelorette 17 (Katie)

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Abigail
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Abigail

Abigail Heringer of The Bachelor 25 (Matt)

'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7 Cast, Becca Kufrin
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Becca

Becca Kufrin of The Bachelor 22 (Arie) & The Bachelorette 14

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Brendan
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Brendan

Brendan Morais of The Bachelorette 16 (Clare and Tayshia)

'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7 Cast, Connor Brennan
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Connor

Connor Brennan of The Bachelorette 17 (Katie)

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Deandra
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Deandra

Deandra Kanu of The Bachelor 24 (Peter)

'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7 Cast, Demi Burnett
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Demi

Demi Burnett of The Bachelor 23 (Colton)

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Ivan
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Ivan

Ivan Hall of The Bachelorette 16 (Clare and Tayshia)

'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7 Cast, James Bonsall
ABC/Craig Sjodin

James

James Bonsall of The Bachelorette 17 (Katie)

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Jessenia
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Jessenia

Jessenia Cruz of The Bachelor 25 (Matt)

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Joe
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Joe

Joe Amabile of The Bachelorette 14 (Becca)

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Karl
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Karl

Karl Smith of The Bachelorette 17 (Katie)

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Kelsey
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Kelsey

Kelsey Weir of The Bachelor 24 (Peter)

'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7 Cast, Kendall Long
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Kendall

Kendall Long of The Bachelor 22 (Arie) & Bachelor in Paradise 5

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Kenny
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Kenny

Kenny Braasch of The Bachelorette 16 (Clare and Tayshia)

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Mari
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Mari

Mari Pepin-Solis of The Bachelor 25 (Matt)

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Maurissa
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Maurissa

Maurissa Gunn of The Bachelor 24 (Peter)

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Natasha
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Natasha

Natasha Parker of The Bachelor 24 (Peter)

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Noah
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Noah

Noah Erb of The Bachelorette 16 (Tayshia)

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Serena C.
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Serena C.

Serena Chew of The Bachelor 25 (Matt)

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Serena P.
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Serena P.

Serena Pitt of The Bachelor 25 (Matt)

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Tahzjuan
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Tahzjuan

Tahzjuan Hawkins of The Bachelor 23 (Colton)

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Tammy
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Tammy

Tammy Ly of The Bachelor 24 (Peter)

'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7 Cast, Thomas Jacobs
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Thomas

Thomas Jacobs of The Bachelorette 17 (Katie)

'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7 Cast, Tre Cooper
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Tre

Tre Cooper of The Bachelorette 17 (Katie)

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Victoria L.
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Victoria L.

Victoria Larson of The Bachelor 25 (Matt)

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Victoria P.
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Victoria P.

Victoria Paul of The Bachelor 24 (Peter)

