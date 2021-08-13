‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7 Cast: Who’s Back for Another Shot at Love?

It’s time to go back to the beach!

Bachelor in Paradise returns after nearly two years (Season 6 aired in the summer of 2019) with its seventh season premiering on Monday, August 16 at 8/7c, and we have an early look at the bachelors and bachelorettes in search of another shot at love.

Fan favorites and standout sweethearts from past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are once again giving a reality dating show a shot as they live together in a romantic resort in Mexico. The Season 7 cast includes singles from Arie Luyendyk Jr., Colton Underwood, Peter Weber, and Matt James’ seasons of The Bachelor and Becca Kufrin, Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams, and Katie Thurston’s seasons of The Bachelorette. Oh, and did we mention Becca Kufrin herself is arriving on the beach?!

With Chris Harrison out of the franchise, he’ll be replaced by guest hosts for Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, including David Spade, Lance Bass, Lil Jon, and Tituss Burgess. In addition to bartending, The Bachelorette‘s Wells Adams will also be a guest host and “master of ceremonies” for eliminations and rose ceremonies.

Scroll down to see who will be walking down those famous steps this summer.

Bachelor in Paradise, Season 7 Premiere, Monday, August 16, 8/7c, ABC