Get to Know Katie Thurston’s ‘Bachelorette’ 2021 Contestants (PHOTOS)

The Bachelorette Season 17 Katie Thurston Contestants Andrew M Marty Garrett
ABC/Craig Sjodin

The Bachelorette

 More

With the first of two seasons of The Bachelorette in 2021 officially underway, let’s get to know those in the running for Katie Thurston’s heart a little bit better.

The 30-year-old Washington native, who was on the latest season of The Bachelor with Matt James — as was the other upcoming Bachelorette, Michelle Young, whose season is set for the fall — repeatedly stood up against bullying and negativity in the house. The early fan favorite had stepped out of the limo with a light-up vibrator to meet Matt.

“Unapologetically herself, Katie is adventurous, daring and ready for a man with whom she can build a life,” reads an ABC description. “A marketing manager with an innate social media savvy and humorous outlook on life, she is a witty storyteller who wants a man that will laugh along with her.”

Is that man among the Season 17 suitors below? ABC has released photos and details of 29 of the 30 men in this season; the network simply shared a photo of a box for the last one. We’ll have to wait to find out just who else might be falling in love with Katie this summer.

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Aaron
ABC

Aaron

26
San Diego, California

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Aaron
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Aaron

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Andrew M
ABC

Andrew M.

31
Newport Beach, California

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Andrew M.
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Andrew M.

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Andrew S
ABC

Andrew S.

26
Vienna, Austria

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Andrew S.
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Andrew S.

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Austin
ABC

Austin

25
Mission Viejo, California

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Austin
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Austin

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Brandon
ABC

Brandon

26
Queens, New York

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Brandon
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Brandon

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Brendan
ABC

Brendan

26
Toronto, Ontario, Canada

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Brendan
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Brendan

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Christian
ABC

Christian

26
Boston, Massachusetts

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Christian
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Christian

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Cody
ABC

Cody

27
San Diego, California

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Cody
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Cody

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Connor B
ABC

Connor B.

29
Nashville, Tennessee

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Connor B.
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Connor B.

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Conor C
ABC

Conor C.

28
Costa Mesa, California

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Conor C.
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Conor C.

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant David
ABC

David

27
Nashville, Tennessee

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant David
ABC/Craig Sjodin

David

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Gabriel
ABC

Gabriel

35
Charlotte, North Carolina

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Gabriel
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Gabriel

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Garrett
ABC

Garrett

29
Salinas, California

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Garrett
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Garrett

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Greg
ABC

Greg

27
Edison, New Jersey

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Greg
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Greg

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Hunter
ABC

Hunter

34
Houston, Texas

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Hunter
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Hunter

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Jeff
ABC

Jeff

31
Jersey City, New Jersey

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Jeff
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Jeff

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant John
ABC

John

27
Pacific Beach, California

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant John
ABC/Craig Sjodin

John

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Joshua
ABC

Joshua

25
Miami, Florida

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Josh
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Josh

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Justin
ABC

Justin

26
Baltimore, Maryland

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Justin
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Justin

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Karl
ABC

Karl

34
Miami, Florida

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Karl
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Karl

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Kyle
ABC

Kyle

26
Fort Lauderdale, Florida

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Kyle
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Kyle

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Landon
ABC

Landon

25
Dallas, Texas

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Landon
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Landon

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Marcus
ABC

Marcus

30
Portland, Oregon

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Marcus
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Marcus

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Marty
ABC

Marty

25
Reno, Nevada

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Marty
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Marty

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Michael A
ABC

Michael A.

36
Akron, Ohio

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Michael
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Michael

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Mike P
ABC

Mike P.

31
San Diego, California

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Mike
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Mike

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Quartney
ABC

Quartney

26
Dallas, Texas

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Quartney
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Quartney

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Thomas
ABC

Thomas

28
Poway, California

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Thomas
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Thomas

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Tre
ABC

Tré

26
Covington, Georgia

The Bachelorette Season 17 Contestant Tre
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Tre

The Bachelorette Season 17 Mystery Box Suitor
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Who’s the mystery suitor

The Bachelorette

Katie Thurston

