After a heartbreaking end to their time on The Bachelor Season 26 with Clayton Echard, will Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey find love in The Bachelorette Season 19? ABC has released photos and bios for the 32 men hoping to find love with one of the women.

During the After the Final Rose live special for The Bachelor, the two women joined Jesse Palmer (who will be back as host) and shared what they’re looking for in a man: Gabby wants an “emotionally intelligent” and “mature” man “who can challenge me,” while Rachel wants someone “supportive” and “someone that loves me.” Will any of these men fit the bill? We’ll have to wait and see.

See Also 'Bachelorette' Michelle Young Reveals She's Stepping Away From Teaching She explained the reason for her decision on the official Bachelor Nation podcast.

For now, you can scroll down to get to know the suitors for the first season of The Bachelorette with two leads. Among them are twins, a mentality coach, a leisure executive, a meatball enthusiast, and a crypto guy.

The Bachelorette, Season 19 Premiere, Monday, July 11, 8/7c, ABC