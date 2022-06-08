‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19: Meet Rachel & Gabby’s 32 Contestants (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Zach, Nate, Michael in The Bachelorette
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

After a heartbreaking end to their time on The Bachelor Season 26 with Clayton Echard, will Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey find love in The Bachelorette Season 19? ABC has released photos and bios for the 32 men hoping to find love with one of the women.

During the After the Final Rose live special for The Bachelor, the two women joined Jesse Palmer (who will be back as host) and shared what they’re looking for in a man: Gabby wants an “emotionally intelligent” and “mature” man “who can challenge me,” while Rachel wants someone “supportive” and “someone that loves me.” Will any of these men fit the bill? We’ll have to wait and see.

For now, you can scroll down to get to know the suitors for the first season of The Bachelorette with two leads. Among them are twins, a mentality coach, a leisure executive, a meatball enthusiast, and a crypto guy.

The Bachelorette, Season 19 Premiere, Monday, July 11, 8/7c, ABC

Alec on The Bachelorette
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Alec

27, a wedding photographer from Houston, Texas

Aven on The Bachelorette
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Aven

28, a sales executive from San Diego, Calif.

Brandan on The Bachelorette
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Brandan

23, a bartender from Carlsbad, Calif.

Chris on The Bachelorette
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Chris

30, a mentality coach from Redondo Beach, Calif.

Colin on The Bachelorette
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Colin

36, a sales director from Chicago, Ill.

Erich on The Bachelorette
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Erich

29, a real estate analyst from Bedminster, N.J.

Ethan on The Bachelorette
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Ethan

27, an advertising executive from New York, N.Y.

Hayden on The Bachelorette
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Hayden

29, a leisure executive from Tampa, Fla.

Jacob on The Bachelorette
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Jacob

27, a mortgage broker from Scottsdale, Ariz.

James on The Bachelorette
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

James

25, a meatball enthusiast from Winnetka, Ill.

Jason on The Bachelorette
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Jason

30, an investment banker from Santa Monica, Calif.

Joey on The Bachelorette
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Joey

24, a twin from Brookfield, Conn.

John on The Bachelorette
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

John

26, an English teacher from Nashville, Tenn.

Johnny on The Bachelorette
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Johnny

25, a realtor from Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Jordan H. on The Bachelorette
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Jordan H.

35, a software developer from Tampa, Fla.

Jordan V. on The Bachelorette
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Jordan V.

27, a drag racer from Alpharetta, Ga.

Justin B. on The Bachelorette
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Justin B.

32, a physical therapist from Solana Beach, Calif.

Justin Y. on The Bachelorette
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Justin Y.

24, other twin from Brookfield, Conn.

Kirk on The Bachelorette
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Kirk

29, a college football coach from Lubbock, Texas

Logan on The Bachelorette
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Logan

26, a videographer from San Diego, Calif.

Mario on The Bachelorette
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Mario

31, a personal trainer from Naperville, Ill.

Matt on The Bachelorette
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Matt

25, a shipping executive from San Diego, Calif.

Michael on The Bachelorette
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Michael

32, a pharmaceutical salesman from Long Beach, Calif.

Nate on The Bachelorette
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Nate

33, an electrical engineer from Chicago, Ill.

Quincey on The Bachelorette
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Quincey

25, a life coach from Miami, Fla.

Roby on The Bachelorette
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Roby

33, a magician from Los Angeles, Calif.

Ryan on The Bachelorette
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Ryan

36, an investment director from Boston, Mass.

Spencer on The Bachelorette
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Spencer

27, an army officer from Chicago, Ill.

Termayne on The Bachelorette
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Termayne

28, a crypto guy from Naperville, Ill.

Tino on The Bachelorette
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Tino

28, a general contractor from Playa Del Rey, Calif.

Tyler on The Bachelorette
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Tyler

25, a small business owner from Wildwood, N.J.

Zach on The Bachelorette
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Zach

25, a tech executive from Anaheim Hills, Calif.

