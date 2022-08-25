‘Succession’: Alexander Skarsgård, Cherry Jones, Hope Davis & More Returning for Season 4

When Succession returns to HBO for its fourth season, it will be bringing with it a host of familiar faces, including Alexander Skarsgård, Hope Davis, and Cherry Jones.

As reported by Deadline, several recurring favorites will be back for Season 4 of the satirical black-comedy drama. In addition to Skarsgård, Davis, and Jones, the next season will also see the return of Dagmara Domińczyk, Arian Moayed, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Justin Kirk, and Stephen Root. It is unclear how many episodes each returning cast member will appear in.

Skarsgård, Moayed, and Davis recently received Emmy nominations for their guest performances in the third season, while Jones previously won the Emmy for her role in 2020.

In the hit series, created by Jesse Armstrong, Skarsgård plays tech CEO Lukas Mattson and is said to be pivotal to the story arc of the fourth season. Meanwhile, Jones will reprise her role as Pierce family matriarch Nan, while Davis will return as media heiress Sandi Furness, daughter of Sandy Furness.

Moayed is back as Kendall Roy’s (Jeremy Strong) frenemy Stewy Hosseini — he was previously a series regular in Season 2 and recurred on Seasons 1 and 3. Canfield reprises her role as Kendall’s assistant Jess Jordan; Dexter-Jones returns media heiress Naomi Pierce, and Domińczyk is back as PR and legal team member Karolina Novotney.

Kirk and Root will be reprising their guest star roles from the sixth episode of Season 3. HBO regular Root played the lecherous organizer of the Future Freedom Summit, Ron Petkus, while Kirk portrayed controversial right-wing Congressman Jerryd Mencken.

Succession premiered on June 3, 2018, and explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall, Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck).

Season 4 is currently in production.