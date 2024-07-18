It’s been over a year since Succession came to its bittersweet end, but for Matthew Macfadyen, the hits are still coming. The actor won two Emmys, two BAFTAs, a Golden Globe, and more for his turn as Tom Wambsgans in the HBO drama, but the feedback that he gets on the street now is the point-and-laugh treatment.

Macfadyen appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday (July 18), as seen in the above-embedded clip, to talk about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Mr. Paradox in Deadpool & Wolverine and reflected on the time that’s passed since Succession ended. Host Kelly Clarkson asked him about his experience filming in New York, where her show moved to for its fifth season, and he answered in the affirmative: “I adored it. I love New York,” he said. “It sort of takes care of you, such a wonderful energy, and I loved it.”

The actor then reflected on what he missed most about his time on the show, saying, “I miss the cast, I miss the people…. Acting’s an odd, precarious sort of business, so there’s something lovely about that six months that you know you’re going to be busy every year. But also, by the same token, you can’t play the same part forever, so it was right that it came to an end. And I think it came to an end in a really clever way… But I miss the people. I miss the crew. It’s the same camera operators, the same hair and makeup all six years.”

From there, the conversation turned to how members of the public respond to seeing him out and about in the city, and Macfadyen admitted, “Well, they just laugh at me … Yeah, like a clown. Because, I mean, he is sort of ridiculous, so people would see me and go ‘Huh huh huh!’ I’d be feeling pretty cool and walking around and people just laughing at me.”

Clarkson then said that kind of dispiriting response is actually a compliment for a “job well done,” and Macfadyen joked, “That’s what I have to say to myself!”

