HBO Teases ‘Succession’ Season 4 as Production Begins (PHOTO)

The Roy family is back at work.

HBO has revealed that production has started on Succession Season 4 in New York City. The announcement also comes with a few details about the new season, namely the logline and the cast.

The series, created by Jesse Armstrong, explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck). And after the Season 3 finale ended with Tom’s (Matthew Macfadyen) betrayal, in the 10-episode Season 4, “the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed,” HBO teases. “A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

The Season 4 cast, in addition to Cox, Strong, Snook, Culkin, Ruck, and Macfadyen, includes Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin. Additional cast members will be announced.

Succession is executive produced by showrunner Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell.

Succession has been nominated for 23 Emmys and won 9, with seven of those coming for its second season (including Outstanding Drama Series). In 2022, for Season 3, it has already won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

