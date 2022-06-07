2022 Tony Awards Presenters: Samuel L. Jackson, Andrew Garfield, Jessica Chastain & More

The 75th Annual Tony Awards presenters make for a stacked list. Taking place Sunday, June 12 at Radio City Music Hall, theater, film, and TV stars will gather to celebrate the best of Broadway with host Ariana DeBose.

The four-hour event will be split into two acts. The Tony Awards: Act One will kick off at 7/6c exclusively on Paramount+ and will be hosted by Darren Criss and Julianne Hough. The Tony Awards ceremony will immediately follow starting at 8/7c on CBS and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. The award show will be three hours long, ending at 11/10c.

Both of the broadcasts will celebrate 75 years of Broadway excellence. And the show is pulling out all the stops with its lineup of talent set to appear, including Broadway icons like Bernadette Peters, Chita Rivera, and Nathan Lane as well as Michael Jackson‘s children, Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Andrew Garfield, Jessica Chastain, RuPaul, Bryan Cranston, and more.

Here’s the list of 2022 Tony Awards presenters: Utkarsh Ambudkar, Skylar Astin, Zach Braff, Danielle Brooks, Danny Burstein, Len Cariou, RuPaul Charles, Jessica Chastain, Lilli Cooper, Bryan Cranston, Wilson Cruz, Colman Domingo, Cynthia Erivo, Raúl Esparza, Laurence Fishburne, Andrew Garfield, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony Goldwyn, David Alan Grier, Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Hudson, Paris Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Prince Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Nathan Lane, Telly Leung, Judith Light, Josh Lucas, Gaten Matarazzo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Patina Miller, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O’Hara, Sarah Paulson, Bernadette Peters, Jeremy Pope, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera, Tony Shalhoub, Phillipa Soo, Sarah Silverman, George Takei, Aaron Tveit, Adrienne Warren, Patrick Wilson, and Bowen Yang.

Angela Lansbury will be only the second actor ever to receive six Tony Awards.

The 2022 Tony Award nominees include Hugh Jackman, Billy Crystal, Uzo Aduba, Ron Cephas Jones, Ruth Negga, Patti LuPone, and more. Nominated musicals include the Pulitzer Prize-winning A Strange Loop, MJ, Six: The Musical, and more. Angela Lansbury will receive the lifetime achievement award. And the broadcast will likely include a tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim.

The Tony Awards is presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The broadcast is produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment, and Weiss will serve as director.

75th Annual Tony Awards, Sunday, June 12, 8/7c, CBS and Paramount+