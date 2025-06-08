The Tony Awards may be Broadway’s biggest night, celebrating new shows, but the 2025 ceremony took a look back by putting on a special anniversary performance with the cast of Hamilton.

Celebrating 10 years, the musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda chronicles the story of Alexander Hamilton and originally debuted on Broadway in 2015. To honor the show’s big anniversary, Miranda came together with original cast members for a special mixtape arrangement of songs from the musical.

In addition to Miranda, original cast members Ariana DeBose, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Carleigh Bettiol, Andrew Chappelle, Alysha Deslorieux, Sydney James Harcourt, Neil Haskell, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Stephanie Klemons, Morgan Marcell, Javier Muñoz, Okieriete Onaodowan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Seth Stewart, Betsy Struxness, Ephraim Sykes, and Voltaire Wade-Greene took the stage for the special occasion. And despite not previously being billed as part of the performance ensemble, Anthony Ramos also stepped onstage for the celebration.

the original cast of Hamilton just performed a full medley at the Tonys to honor the 10th anniversary of the show. here’s the entire performance pic.twitter.com/nFfVHwpPOC — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) June 9, 2025

The performance opened with Manuel and Odom Jr. stepping onto the stage as they introduced “My Shot,” and then it was Goldsberry, Soo, and Cephas Jones’s turn to sing “The Schuyler Sisters.” Diggs took on “Guns and Ships,” Groff reprised his kingly role for “You’ll Be Back,” Onaodowan took lead on “Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down),” and Odom Jr. led “The Room Where It Happens.” The medley concluded with an ensemble performance of “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story” led by Jackson.

As fans of Hamilton will recall, the musical made history at the 70th Tony Awards, earning a record-breaking 16 nominations and 11 wins, including Best Musical. The show went on to receive a Grammy, Olivier Award, and Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The original cast production of the musical was also memorably released on Disney+ in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic as a means to provide viewers with an immersive Broadway experience from home.

Most recently, the original cast’s Broadway recording became the first in history to be certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Don’t miss the moving performance above, and let us know what you thought of the reunion in the comments section.

