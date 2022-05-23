Tony Awards 2022: Angela Lansbury to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

Tony Award, she wrote. The legendary Angela Lansbury will receive the 2022 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre at the 2022 Tony Awards.

Lansbury’s over 75-year career has made her one of the most decorated actors in Broadway history. The five-time Tony Award winner holds the record for most wins for Best Actress in a Musical, having won the category four times. She won for Mame (1966), Dear World (1969), Gypsy (1975), and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (1979). Her fifth Tony win came in 2009 when she won Best Featured Actress In a Play for Blithe Spirit.

With this Lifetime Achievement Award, Lansbury will be the second actor to have six Tony Awards. Audra McDonald (The Gilded Age, The Good Fight) was the first, and is the only actor in history to win in every acting category. Lansbury has also hosted the Tony Awards more than anyone else in history, having hosted five times between 1968 to 1989.

Lansbury focused on TV and film for a long while after the 1980s. From 1984 to 1996, she starred as Jessica Fletcher on Murder, She Wrote, the longest-running detective drama series in TV history. Her most recent TV performance was as Aunt March in PBS Masterpiece’s Little Women mini series. She has six Golden Globes, 18 Emmy nominations, three Oscar nominations, and an Honorary Oscar for Lifetime Achievement in Motion Pictures.

She is also the recipient of the National Medal of Arts, the Kennedy Center Honors, the Silver Mask for Lifetime Achievement from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, as well as a BAFTA/LA Britannia Award for Lifetime Achievement in Television and Film. Additionally, Lansbury is a member of the Theatre and Television Halls of Fame, and in 2014 Queen Elizabeth II named her a Dame Commander of the British Empire. Looks like she’ll have to clear some space on the shelves for her latest Tony.

“Angela Lansbury’s contributions to the stage are insurmountable,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League and Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing. “From her groundbreaking role in Mame to her iconic performances in Deuce and Sweeney Todd, and most recently, in the revival of A Little Night Music, Ms. Lansbury has given us a lifetime of unforgettable performances, and it is a great honor to present her with the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award.”

Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will host the 75th Annual Tony Awards, airing live on Sunday, June 12 on CBS and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.