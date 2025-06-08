When it comes to the Tony Awards, it’s not surprising to see Broadway darlings like Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald, and more strut the red carpet, but if you were a little shocked to see a Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure reunion between Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves at the 2025 ceremony, you wouldn’t be alone.

But what brought the actors together for the special occasion? The duo isn’t about to embark on a new adventure as the titular characters of the film franchise introduced in 1989, but they are teaming up again, this time for the stage. Winter and Reeves were in attendance at the Tony Awards as presenters to promote their own upcoming production of Waiting for Godot.

Yes, that’s right. The old friends will step into Jamie Lloyd’s production of the classic Samuel Beckett play, with Winter playing Vladimir and Reeves taking on the role of Estragon. For those less familiar with Waiting for Godot, the play follows two friends who are searching for meaning in an absurd world. It’s been described as a play about nothing and everything, a self-proclaimed “tragicomedy.”

The production will officially open on Broadway beginning this fall, on Saturday, September 13, and will be presented to audiences from the Hudson Theater. Fans who are interested in tickets can purchase them here. Additionally, Winter and Reeves discussed their roles and taking on the play in a video promo, which you can watch below.

As mentioned above, Winter and Reeves are best known together for their roles in the Bill & Ted film franchise, which, in addition to 1989’s Excellent Adventure, also includes 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey and 2020’s Bill & Ted Face the Music. The first film follows the titular characters who travel through time to assemble historical figures to help them with their high school history presentation.

Let us know what you thought of this fun reunion for Broadway in the comments section, and don’t miss the duo present at the ceremony.

78th Annual Tony Awards, Sunday, June 8, 8/7c, CBS and Paramount+