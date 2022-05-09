‘FBI,’ ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ & ‘FBI: International’ Renewed for 2 More Seasons at CBS

The FBIs aren’t going anywhere.

CBS has renewed all three shows for two more seasons: FBI for Seasons 5 and 6, FBI: Most Wanted for Seasons 4 and 5, and FBI: International for Seasons 2 and 3. The three shows have been doing very well for CBS with their takeover of Tuesday nights: FBI is the #2 broadcast series, FBI: International is the #2 new drama, and FBI: Most Wanted is a top 10 broadcast series. CBS is the #1 primetime network on Tuesdays, winning all three time periods and delivering over 1.4 million more viewers than its closest competitor. All three will air their season finales on May 24.

“The FBIs are one of the most successful brands in the entire TV landscape and a powerful cornerstone of our #1 lineup,” Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “They’ve attracted a dedicated, loyal fan base, thanks to the extraordinary vision of executive producer Dick Wolf and the talents of all three outstanding casts and creative teams. I know we and our viewers look forward to two additional seasons of engaging, heroic stories.”

Added Dick Wolf, executive producer and FBI brand creator, “Everybody who works on these three shows is over the moon about the multi-year pickups. We are all incredibly grateful to CBS and our partners at Universal Television and CBS Studios. And I personally would like to thank the incredible casts, talented writers and dedicated producers, not to mention three crews who never missed an airdate despite the difficulties of producing full seasons during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

FBI stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd, and Katherine Renee Turner. Peregrym’s last Season 4 episode recently aired (due to her maternity leave), but as the star promised fans, she’ll be back next season.

FBI: Most Wanted said goodbye to the Fugitive Task Force’s team leader with Julian McMahon’s exit this season. Dylan McDermott has come in to take over, joining the cast of Alexa Davalos, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Miguel Gomez.

FBI: International, introduced in a three-part crossover to kick off the 2021-2022 season, is the latest show to join the franchise. It stars Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto, and Christiane Paul.

Also returning to CBS’ lineup for the 2022-2023 season are: The Amazing Race, Blue Bloods, Bob ♥ Abishola, CSI: Vegas, Ghosts, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Neighborhood, Secret Celebrity Renovation, Survivor, S.W.A.T., The Equalizer (also picked up for two more seasons), Tough as Nails, and Young Sheldon

FBI, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS

FBI: International, Tuesdays, 9/8c, CBS

FBI: Most Wanted, Tuesdays, 10/9c, CBS