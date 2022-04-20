‘FBI’s Missy Peregrym on Maggie’s Fate: ‘I Am Coming Back’ (VIDEO)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for FBI Season 4, Episode 18 “Fear Nothing.”]

FBI fans said goodbye to a major character in the latest episode, but the good news is Missy Peregrym will be back as Special Agent Maggie Bell. The actress also addressed her absence from the rest of Season 4 in a video the show posted to its official Twitter account.

“Hi, you guys, I just wanted to say that today is my last day of Season 4, so don’t be afraid when you see this last episode,” an emotional Peregrym says. “I promise you I am coming back next season. I’m having a baby, and I’m really grateful to be a part of the show and have a family, so I will see you next season. Thank you for watching our show.” (FBI has yet to be officially renewed for Season 5 by CBS.) Watch it below.

Missy Peregrym aka Maggie has a special message for the #FBIFam. ❤️ Send her your love and congratulations down below! pic.twitter.com/A4SgxBFIcX — FBI (@FBICBS) April 20, 2022

In “Fear Nothing,” Maggie was exposed to sarin gas during a case, and her partner, Omar Adom “OA” Zidan (Zeeko Zaki), was the one who had to find a way to break the glass of the sealed lab and carry her outside, where he could then administer the antidote, before it was too late. He did, and the episode ended with proof that she would recover as he stood by her hospital bedside.

“We wanted to make her departure feel like a finale, make it a big event,” showrunner Rick Eid explained to TV Insider. “One of the writers, Joe Halpin, had this great idea, ‘What if sarin gas, an illegal chemical weapon, somehow resurfaced?’ and just after talking about it, we thought it married well with an OA-Maggie story: It was about OA’s biggest fear and Maggie finds herself in harm’s way and OA’s gotta overcome his biggest fear to save his partner. We just started talking about it and thought it would be a good way to send her off.”

He confirmed that we will hear about her recovery, from OA. “We’ll find out she’s doing fine and she’s expected to recover and she’s expected to return,” he said.

