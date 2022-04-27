‘The Kardashians’ Season 1 Episode 3: A 20-Year Saga Finally Ends (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Kardashians Season 1, Episode 3, “Live From New York.”]

If you were waiting for Kanye West to appear in The Kardashians, the moment has arrived. West makes his first official appearance in Season 1 Episode 3, “Live From New York,” which also brings the three-episode long Saturday Night Live arc to a close (finally). Another thing coming to an end: Kim Kardashian‘s sex tape saga.

Here, we break down the biggest moments from The Kardashians Season 1 Episode 3, which premiered April 28 on Hulu.

Kim Kardashian

The episode is largely set in NYC and focused on Kim hosting SNL. Viewers see more behind-the-scenes moments prepping for the episode, from last-minute joke changes to prep for Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner‘s cameos.

The biggest moment of the episode doesn’t come with Kim’s opening monologue, however. It’s when West makes his first on-camera appearance. Kim calls Kris and Khloé to her hotel room, telling them to bring the cameras. When they arrive, Kim reveals Kanye traveled from NY to Los Angeles and back to NY to retrieve a laptop and hard drive containing all of the “new” sex tape footage mentioned in Episodes 1 and 2, making Kim the sole owner of it all and putting an end to this saga.

Kim watched all of the footage, and it confirms her suspicions that there was no actual unseen footage of her having sex. It’s clips from the night the tape was made, showing her and Ray J at dinner and leaving a club. Kris assumes Kanye spent a lot of money to buy the footage off of whoever had it, but the rapper claims he didn’t. Some kind of agreement was made without payment, but it’s not clear what.

oh, s***. this week’s episode is going to be good. #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/a1thOsi6WE — The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu) April 25, 2022

Kim goes on to host SNL without a hitch and surprises herself with how much fun she had. The after party guest list featured Chris Rock, Blake Griffin, Gayle King, Tyler Cameron, Amy Schumer, Khloé, Kris, Scott Disick, and more, plus cast members Aidy Bryant, Colin Jost, Heidi Gardner, Michael Che, and more. Pete Davidson has yet to make an appearance.

There’s a moment backstage where Kim asks Bowen Yang for a selfie, and Yang’s reaction gave me the first laugh I’ve ever experienced while watching the Kardashians shows. Sad, but true!

Kris Jenner

Kris is adamant on taking Khloé on a tour of her old NYC stomping grounds, which Khloé is unexplainably annoyed by. Kris later shares a story about when she was living in NYC training to be a flight attendant while married to Robert Kardashian, Sr.

Robert and O.J. Simpson, she shares, came to visit her in NYC right after Simpson finished work on the Olympics. They told her stories about Caitlyn Jenner‘s performance at that year’s games, in a weird moment of foreshadowing.

Kris also dead-names Caitlyn in this moment. *Heavy sigh*.

Kourtney Kardashian

Unbeknownst to Kourtney, Travis Barker has been planning his elaborate proposal with the help of all of her sisters and mother. An egg retrieval procedure almost ruins the entire plan, but the procedure gets moved to a different date.

The episode ends with Kim, Kris, Khloé, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner driving to Malibu for the romantic moment.