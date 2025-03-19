It’s been just over a year since Kris Jenner‘s sister, Karen Houghton, died unexpectedly at the age of 65. She was survived by one daughter, Natalie Zettel, who got married earlier this month with Jenner in attendance.

“Last weekend was a dream in La Jolla, California, celebrating my beautiful niece Natalie’s wedding!” Jenner gushed on Instagram. “Such a magical day filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Congratulations, Natalie and Noah! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness!”

Zettel marked the one-year anniversary of her mom’s passing on March 18 with an Instagram Story tribute. “There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t miss you,” she wrote. “I can’t believe it’s been a year without you. I love you mommy.”

What does Natalie Zettel do?

Zettel, who turned 27 in 2025, is a “fashion model,” according to her Instagram bio. She runs the company Styles by Nat, which is an “unlimited rental subscription service that makes it easy to wear new looks all month long without any commitment,” according to its website. For just $50 a month, users can rent “endless styles” of clothing from “seasonal staples to statement pieces.”

On the website, Zettel shares her own looks with products that consumers can then shop and rent themselves.

Zettel also works as a “caregiver,” per her LinkedIn. She graduated from California State University San Marcos with a degree in sociology in 2021.

Who is Natalie Zettel’s husband?

Zettel’s husband is Noah Warren. He is the owner/operator of Blue Ocean Sportfishing, providing yacht management and captain services to his clients.

Per Zettel’s Instagram activity, she and Warren have been together since at least 2020. They got engaged in July 2022, with Zettel gushing on Instagram, “I said yes!!!! here’s to a lifetime filled with love & happiness.”

She also raved about their wedding day in a March 4 post, writing, “It was all a dream… the most beautiful, perfect and magical day. I wouldn’t have changed a thing. Leading up to the moment I was excited, anxious, happy, all of the above… and right before I walked down the aisle, my mom brought this whole sense of calmness, peace and reassurance and I knew I was ready to marry the love of my life. Not to mention it was supposed to rain and mommy brought the perfect weather. Blue skies and turquoise waters. I felt her presence with me the whole time. Everything fell right into place, just the way it was meant to be. I love you, my husband @noah_warren721 & I am SO proud to be your wife!!!!!! Thank you @oscardelarenta for making me the most perfect dress. I knew the moment I stepped into it, that it was mine.”

How did Karen Houghton die?

Houghton died on March 18, 2024, from cardiac arrest and sudden cardiac arrhythmia. Her death certificate confirmed that Type 2 diabetes was a secondary underlying cause. Zettel’s mom was also confirmed to have bipolar disorder.

After Houghton’s death, Zettel paid tribute on Instagram, writing, “I can’t believe your [sic] gone. This doesn’t even feel real. I keep hoping that I will get to hug you or kiss you or hear your voice one last time. You were my best friend, my everything. The best mother a daughter could ever ask for and I’m so grateful to have had a mother like you. You were the most kind, sweet, loving, giving, and caring soul. You had the biggest heart. And I don’t know how to go on without you. It all happened so quick & I wasn’t ready for you to go. An angel was sent to heaven on March 18th, 2024. I love you mommy and you will forever be missed.”

Houghton was married to Zettel’s father, Mark Zettel, whom the model also has a close relationship with, from 1996 until 2002.

How is Natalie Zettel related to the Kardashians?

Zettel is Jenner’s niece, which means that Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner are all her first cousins. She also shares a grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ,” with the famous siblings.

