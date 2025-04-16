Khloé Kardashian Reveals One Thing Sister Kourtney Regularly Edits Out of ‘The Kardashians’

Khloé Kardashian is spilling on the editing process of The Kardashians, the reality show in which she and her family serve as executive producers.

Appearing on the April 16 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Khloé was asked if she and her sisters ever cut anything out of the show. “Yes, but it’s more vanity things that we would cut,” the reality star admitted before revealing one thing her eldest sister Kourtney is particularly picky over.

“It’s more because [Kourtney will] say, ‘I say ‘like’ too many times, so remove this word.’ It’s more that regard,” Khloé explained, per People. “It’s not really storylines because they’re following us, but it’s not about a story concept. It’s more verbiage.”

“She still says ‘like’ 500 times,” Khloé joked.

Khloé and Kourtney appear alongside sisters Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, and mom Kris Jenner on the Hulu reality series, which debuted in 2022. The family originally starred in E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians from 2007 to 2021.

When it comes to airing the ups and downs of her life, Khloé said she tries not to edit anything out. Over the years, the cameras have followed Khloé amid marriage, divorce, pregnancies, and cheating scandals.

“I don’t want to overthink or else I think it really changes how the show is perceived. And so with that — not that I want all of these things to be played out on the show — but I’ve really made a conscious effort to not edit,” Khloé explained. “And if I feel like it’s fair game, if something’s in the press that’s true and that’s happening, it’s my sort of, it’s my obligation to have that on TV because that’s what in fact is happening.”

She went on to say that sharing her story on-screen might help others going through a similar situation.

“I can’t be the only one going through certain things,” she stated. “And if it makes somebody else feel seen or if it helps somebody get through something or it doesn’t have to be the exact same thing. But if it’s something that they can relate to at all, I really hope that I make someone feel more seen and safe and that they’re not alone on this island that feels so incredibly isolating.”

The Kardashians, Season 6, Thursdays, 12 a.m. ET, Hulu