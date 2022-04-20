[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Kardashians Season 1 Episode 2, “Did Somebody Tape That?”]

The Kardashians returned with its second episode on April 21 on Hulu. And in The Kardashians Season 1 Episode 2, “Did Somebody Tape That?” Kim Kardashian preps for Saturday Night Live with Amy Schumer, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker respond to public commentary of their relationship, and Khloé Kardashian works through anxiety about public perception, social media, and paparazzi with the help of James Corden.

Here, we break down everything that happened in the episode. (The documentary series airs new episodes every Thursday until June 16.)

Kim Kardashian

Kim heads to New York City for SNL. Ex-husband Kanye West tags along to support, but he flew separately and is staying in a different hotel as part of their new relationship boundaries. Kim shares Kanye is meeting with Dave Chappelle to workshop things for her opening monologue. And throughout all of this prep, Kim still fears the threat of new footage from her infamous sex tape. The star assured in Episode 1 there’s no new footage to be seen, but she’s still racked with worry about whether she could be wrong. Kris Jenner encourages her not to worry about things she can’t control.

On top of SNL and other business duties, Kim has less than a month before she takes the baby bar one last time. After two failed attempts, this third try is her last chance to pass it. “It’s like Squid Game,” Kim’s assistants says about the stakes of the test. Uh… no. Just no.

Later in the episode, Kim meets with Schumer to work on her monologue, written by Michelle Wolf. It opens with a joke about the sex tape, but Schumer advises Kim not to address it at all since it’s such old news. The joke still ended up being Kim’s opening line in the monologue. Other jokes made fun of Khloé’s relationship drama with Tristan Thompson, teased Kris for acting like she’s a sister and not the family matriarch, and a snipe at R. Kelly.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Later in the episode, fans see Kim backstage at SNL as she goes through the grueling hosting schedule. She and her team reminisce on how far she’s come since first rising to fame. Her longtime makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, cries while recalling the constant rejections she faced early in her career compared to now, making Kim equally as teary.

In rehearsal, Kim asks SNL producers to cut a joke about her and Kanye’s divorce from a sketch, as she fears hurting her ex’s feelings.

Khloé Kardashian

Back in Los Angeles, Kris helps Khloé prepare for an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. She’s still worrying about what the social media fodder will say about her afterwards.

“Social media used to be fun and silly. There was definitely always trolls. And now, everything is so critical,” she says in solo commentary. “The way I look, my situation with Tristan. I think it’s gotten to the point where it’s literally safer to stay at home.”

Corden gives Khloé a kind pep talk ahead of their interview, saying “everybody’s angry.”

“All you have to remember is none of these things are about you,” he tells her. “It’s only a representation and a reflection of them. That’s it. It’s nothing to do with you. What somebody thinks of you is none of your business. And how can anyone judge anyone when they don’t know them? You become something else in their mind, and at various points people just go, ‘Blah!’ But it doesn’t matter. These words only exist if I give them any power. They only exist to me if I allow them to penetrate my core. Look, you’re drinking champagne at 4 p.m. on a Monday, and you’re at work. You’ve won.”

The pep talk eased Khloé’s anxiety, making her feel “warm and fuzzy.” After Corden leaves, Kris says, “Did somebody tape that? We need that on a loop.”

Kourtney Kardashian

Early in the episode, Kourtney and Travis go house hunting. After Khloé’s Corden interview, Kris heads to Kourtney’s house where she opens up about her struggles to conceive.

“Travis and I want to have a baby,” Kourtney says. “And so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF and it hasn’t been the most amazing experience.” She stresses over comments on social media saying she’s pregnant, because the reality is she’s trying hard to be.

“It’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re actually going through,” she tells Kris. “The medication that they’ve been giving me, they put me into menopause.”

Kourtney believes the adverse effects of her IVF medication is a result of her being “clean and careful about what I put into my body.” She says the medication is working as a contraceptive rather than helping her conceive and lists depression and hormonal fluctuations as other side effects.

Later they decide not to go to NYC for SNL so they don’t miss Travis’s son Landon’s birthday. With them staying behind, Scott Disick is able to go.

Kris Jenner

After Kourtney opens up about her fertility struggles, Kris reveals that before she had Kendall Jenner in 1995, she had a miscarriage in 1994 that made her body “shut down.”

“It stopped making anything. I was moody and depressed. I was bloated, didn’t feel well. Everything you described, the exact same thing happened,” she tells Kourtney. Kris predicts Kourtney and Travis will have a baby in a year’s time.