Did ‘This Is Us’ Reveal Kevin’s Future Wife?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 6, Episode 13 of This Is Us, “The Day of the Wedding.”]

This Is Us is nearing its end as only five episodes remain in the final season of NBC‘s family drama centering on the Pearsons.

And while some questions have been answered in Season 6, there are others that still remain, particularly when it comes to Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley). As viewers have seen in a flash-forward set at the Pearson family cabin, Kevin does end up married sometime in the future, but the identity of his bride remains unclear.

In the show’s latest installment, “Day of the Wedding,” though, there are hints at three potential suitors as Kevin comes off of a series of bad relationships. After Madison (Caitlin Thompson) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) find a poem, bra, and shawl in Kevin’s room before Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Philip’s (Chris Geere) nuptials, they begin an investigation.

Sadly, what they uncover is little to no information as Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison), Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge), and an unnamed wedding singer (played by Scandal alum Katie Lowes) all surface as potential suitors. Thankfully, the next installment, airing Tuesday, April 26, appears to contain some answers as it takes viewers back to “The Night Before the Wedding.”

While Madison and Beth uncovered details about Kevin’s night before the wedding, other scenes provided more insight suggesting that he spent time with Sophie, Cassidy, and the wedding singer at some point during that evening. Who could be his potential match is the question that the next episode should answer — or at least we hope.

Sure, Cassidy has been a good friend to Kevin and at times they’ve been friends with benefits, but are they destined to become man and wife? And then there’s Sophie who used to be married to Kevin and has a history with him but is married herself. While Madison and Beth are quick to dismiss the idea of Sophie cheating on her husband for Kevin, it would be an interesting plot to explore after Kevin’s infidelity during his (very young) marriage to Sophie.

Could it take cheating on someone else for Sophie to see that she’s meant to be with Kevin? It could be wishful thinking, especially considering the third option of Lowes’ wedding singer. This Is Us is all about chances and it’s not out of the realm of possibilities that a chance encounter with this singer could change the course of his life.

Will history be on Cassidy or Sophie’s side or is Kevin’s heart the wedding singer’s game to lose? After all, Lowes — most recently seen in Inventing Anna on Netflix — is a big name to cast in an unimportant role, leading us to think she may have a more significant part in Kevin’s future.

Let us know down below who you think Kevin might end up with — Sophie, Cassidy, the wedding singer, or none of the above?

This Is Us, Season 6, Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC