‘Under the Banner of Heaven’: Andrew Garfield Tackles True Crime in First Look (VIDEO)

Academy Award nominee Andrew Garfield is tackling true crime in his latest gig as a detective for FX‘s Under the Banner of Heaven.

The seven-episode limited series, which will stream exclusively on Hulu beginning with two episodes on Thursday, April 28, is inspired by the true-crime bestseller of the same name by author Jon Krakauer, and FX has unveiled its first look at the haunting title. Under the Banner of Heaven centers around Detective Pyre (Garfield), a devout LDS elder whose faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder.

Through contact with a suspected murderer and the case, Detective Pyre begins calling into question some of the Church’s teachings. “The evidence points to things and to beliefs that I have only ever heard whisperings about,” Garfield’s detective states in the teaser, below.

As the eerie preview plays out, various religious practices hint at a horrifying truth as Detective Pyre works on unraveling the mystery. The victim, in this case, is Brenda (Normal People‘s Daisy Edgar-Jones), a young Mormon woman who is subject to a brutal death.

Along with unveiling first looks at Garfield and Edgar-Jones, the trailer also previews some of the roles of the show’s large ensemble cast that includes Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie, Sandra Seacat, and Christopher Heyerdahl.

Under the Banner of Heaven is created for television by Dustin Lance Black, who executive produces the series alongside Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, director David Mackenzie, and Gillian Berrie. Catch the teaser, below, and tune into the series later next month on Hulu.

Under the Banner of Heaven, Series Premiere, Thursday, April 28, Hulu