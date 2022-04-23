‘The Offer’: See the Cast vs. the Real-Life ‘Godfather’ Icons (PHOTOS)

Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola in The Offer
Think making The Godfather was easy? Fuhgeddaboudit! The Offer spins the crazy, chaotic tale behind the beloved American classic.

Also crazy? The casting! Today’s actors have taken on the parts of Hollywood icons, with mixed results, as you can see in our breakdown below. So scroll down to see how Justin Chambers, Frank John Hughes, Anthony Ippolito, and Dan Fogler did as Marlon Brando, Frank Sinatra, Al Pacino, and Francis Ford Coppola, ranked (1 through 5, with 5 being best) with what else but cannoli.

The Offer, Series Premiere, Thursday, April 28, Paramount+

Marlon Brando, Justin Chambers
Marlon Brando (Justin Chambers)

The Grey’s Anatomy alum did more than capture Brando’s voice and slumbering eyes—he got the actor’s essence. “The second his head went into profile, the room folded right into itself,” recalls an admiring Patrick Gallo (who plays Mario Puzo).

Cannoli rating: 4/

Frank Sinatra, Frank John Hughes
Frank Sinatra (Frank John Hughes)

Maybe if the other actors hadn’t nailed their portrayals so well, Hughes’ lackluster take on Ol’ Blue Eyes wouldn’t stand out. Accenting only Sinatra’s macho bravado and steel-eyed anger, this performance did anything but get under our skin.

Cannoli rating: 1/5

Al Pacino, Anthony Ippolito
Al Pacino (Anthony Ippolito)

Executive producer Nikki Toscano, who worked with Pacino on Prime Video’s Hunters, calls Ippolito’s portrayal “uncanny…he fully captured his manner, voice and energy.” Ippolito also showcased Pacino’s preparation and being “not impervious to nerves.”

Cannoli rating: 3/5

Francis Ford Coppola, Dan Fogler
Francis Ford Coppola (Dan Fogler)

Physically, the Fantastic Beasts actor bears a striking resemblance to the bearded, portly Oscar winner. But whenever Fogler looks through a camera lens in the series, you easily see Coppola’s trademark passion in what is a fun, flawless portrayal.

Cannoli rating: 4/5

The Offer

Dan Fogler

Justin Chambers