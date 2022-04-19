‘The Orville: New Horizons’ Poster: New Home, New Missions (PHOTO)

The Orville is finally returning, and it’s calling out its new home in the new key art for its upcoming season, New Horizons.

For its third season, Seth MacFarlane’s Emmy-nominated fan-favorite sci-fi series moves to Hulu, premiering Thursday, June 2 with episodes dropping weekly. (The first two seasons aired on Fox, from 2017 to 2019.) And the streaming service has released a poster that states exactly what we can expect: “New Home. New Missions.” Check it out in full below.

In The Orville: New Horizons, set 400 years in the future, the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continues their mission of exploration, navigating the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.

It was announced in 2019 that the space adventure series would be shifting from Fox to Hulu, with the release of Season 3 planned for late 2020. (However, due to COVID-related production delays, fans were left waiting for news. Production wrapped in August 2021.) That move to streaming will result in “every aspect of the show [becoming] more cinematic,” executive producer Brannon Braga told TV Insider.

The ensemble cast of the series includes MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J. Lee, Mark Jackson, Chad L. Coleman, Jessica Szohr, and Anne Winters.

The Orville: New Horizons is produced by 20th Television and Fuzzy Door. The series was created and written by MacFarlane. MacFarlane, Braga, David A. Goodman, Jon Cassar, Jason Clark, and Howard Griffith serve as executive producers.

The Orville: New Horizons, Premiere, Thursday, June 2, Hulu