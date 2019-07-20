'The Orville' Moves From Fox to Hulu, Season 3 Pushed to Late 2020

The Orville is jetting off to a new galaxy.

The space-set dramedy is moving from its current home at Fox to Hulu for its upcoming third season, announced star, creator and writer Seth MacFarlane during the show's San Diego Comic-Con 2019 panel on Saturday.

MacFarlane explained that the show's increasingly ambitions production demands made delivering the series on time for its planned midseason premiere impossible.

The multihyphenate said in a statement:

"The Orville has been a labor of love for me, and there are two companies which have supported that vision in a big way: 20th Century Fox Television, where I’ve had a deal since the start of my career, and FOX Broadcasting Company, now FOX Entertainment, which has been my broadcast home for over 20 years. My friends at the network understood what I was trying to do with this series, and they’ve done a spectacular job of marketing, launching and programming it for these past two seasons. But as the show has evolved and become more ambitious production-wise, I determined that I would not be able to deliver episodes until 2020, which would be challenging for the network. So we began to discuss how best to support the third season in a way that worked for the show. It’s exactly this kind of willingness to accommodate a show’s creative needs that’s made me want to stick around for so long. I am hugely indebted to Charlie Collier and FOX Entertainment for their generosity and look forward to developing future projects there. And to my new friends at Hulu, I look forward to our new partnership exploring the galaxy together."

"Fox Entertainment has been a fantastic home for The Orville and their willingness to support the show’s move to Hulu is incredibly appreciated; they really are great partners to us on so many shows and this is one more example. We’re thrilled as a studio to find this creative solution which is so meaningful to Seth and keeps the show on track to continue entertaining its millions of fans," added Carolyn Cassidy, President of Creative Affairs, 20th Century Fox Television.

Instead, the show will debut as a Hulu original in late 2020.

Fox, of course, is now owned by Disney, who also owns Hulu. Moving the MacFarlane-led show makes sense for the streamer, as his other show Family Guy ranks near the top of their most-watched titles.

The Orville, New Episodes Late 2020, Hulu