‘The Orville’: Seth MacFarlane Gives Fans an Update on Season 3 Production

Seth MacFarlane is giving The Orville fans something to cheer about as the creator, writer, and star offered an update on Season 3’s production.

The Family Guy founder took to Twitter to reveal that The Orville has officially wrapped its third season, which will be the first to debut on Hulu. “And that is a wrap on season 3 of The Orville!” MacFarlane tweeted. “Thank you to our incredible cast and crew for all their tireless and brilliant work, and I sincerely hope this is not the last time we all go to space. #TheOrville”

The live-action series set 400 years into the future follows the U.S.S. Orville, a mid-level exploratory spaceship, and its crew on various adventures. Featuring humans and aliens, the team takes on the wonders and dangers of outer space while also dealing with their own day-to-day problems.

And that is a wrap on season 3 of The Orville! Thank you to our incredible cast and crew for all their tireless and brilliant work, and I sincerely hope this is not the last time we all go to space. #TheOrville — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) August 11, 2021

Originally debuting in 2017 on Fox, the series aired for two seasons on the network until 2019. Since then, The Orville has moved homes and will continue to stream exclusively on Hulu.

Now, over two years since the Season 2 finale, MacFarlane’s update is a promising sign that the show is likely to return sooner than later at this point. The delayed return can be blamed on COVID-19 as production for the season was previously halted due to the virus.

Hours before announcing Season 3’s wrap, he hyped up the show’s visual effects on Twitter. “The visual effects masters at @fusefx have raised things to the next level for #TheOrville season 3 — can’t wait for you all to see what they’ve created!” MacFarlane exclaimed.

Produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Fuzzy Door Productions, The Orville is executive produced by MacFarlane, Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman, Jason Clark, and Jon Cassar. Stay tuned for more updates as The Orville‘s Season 3 arrival remains on the horizon.

The Orville, Season 3, TBA, Hulu