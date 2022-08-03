It’s can be tough to beat the summer heat, but 2022’s stellar lineup of shows are keeping viewers cool this season.

With a rich library of scripted shows to pick from right now, there’s something for every taste—but definite favorites are emerging. Netflix is always a safe bet and with the long-awaited return of Stranger Things and two volumes of Season 4, Hawkins offered plenty to satisfy the series’ established fanbase.

Definitely one of the buzziest new offerings, Stranger Things is a strong contender for show of the summer. But the returning romantic drama Virgin River and Neil Patrick Harris‘s new series Uncoupled, about a middle-aged gay man navigating the dating world in New York City, are also talked-about titles on the platform.

One of the season’s tastiest new shows, though, belongs to FX with its Hulu exclusive The Bear, starring Shameless‘s Jeremy Allen White as chef Carmy Berzatto. When he returns to Chicago to run his family’s restaurant following his brother’s death, chaos ensues. Viewers have been bingeing since the hit dropped on June 23.

Another FX on Hulu comedy, the critically acclaimed Reservation Dogs, has returned for Season 2, following four Indigenous teens as they approach life’s ups and downs with a unique outlook. The Emmy-nominated comedy What We Do in the Shadows, which airs FX and also streams on Hulu, continues to deliver guaranteed laughs week after week as viewers follow the exploits of vampire roommates and their human familiar.

Plus, who could forget Hulu originals like the Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez-led Only Murders in the Building which is leaving fans trading their own theories week after week as the podcasters try to solve Bunny Folger’s (Jayne Houdyshell) death. And Seth MacFarlane‘s space-set dramedy The Orville: New Horizons has continued to impress with its epic installments this summer.

Prime Video has covered a range of genres with its summer slate, starting with Jenny Han’s warm-and-fuzzy The Summer I Turned Pretty. The coming-of-age tale focuses on Belly (Lola Tung) as she experiences a roller-coaster of a summer at Cousins Beach with her family and friends.

Chris Pratt made a splash in the streamer’s military drama The Terminal List, which arrived in July. And in the category of returning favorites, Prime Video welcomed The Boys back. In the wild third season, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), the leader of the titular vigilante group, sought to level the playing field by imbibing Temp V to gain superpowers in his battle against scary Supe Homelander (Antony Starr).

Meanwhile, AMC‘s Breaking Bad prequel series Better Call Saul is upping the ante for its sixth and final season. Everyone’s favorite criminal lawyer and his associates have raised the bar in their last stretch of episodes—particularly the arc of cartel heavyweight and Salamanca family man Lalo (Tony Dalton). Every answers about where Jimmy McGill’s (Bob Odenkirk) story is leading is a “wow.”

Disney+ is also in the game with its high-profile originals such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, which brought Ewan McGregor back to play the beloved Jedi Master for a new story alongside Hayden Christensen‘s Darth Vader. Plus, Iman Vellani won viewers over as Kamala Khan in the platform’s latest Marvel original Ms. Marvel.

Over at HBO, Westworld‘s engaging fourth season sees hosts leading lives in the real world outside of the titular theme park. Needless to say, there’s more than enough great TV running this summer. Let us know which show is the best so far in the poll, below, and sound off in the comments section.