Is ‘Our Flag Means Death’ the New ‘Ted Lasso’?

Our Flag Means Death has become an instant TV comedy hit. The HBO Max series features the internet’s favorite gay pirate boyfriends, Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and Blackbeard (Taika Waititi). And its growing rise in popularity is comparable to Ted Lasso‘s. Could the pirate parody be the newest heartwarming streaming hit?

The signs are certainly there. Following the release of Our Flag Means Death Season 1 Episodes 9 and 10, the show became the most in-demand series in the U.S., Business Insider reports. Parrot Analytics measured audience demand, interest, and engagement, and found that Our Flag was the most sought after and talked about TV show released in the previous 100 days, following the Episode 10 finale.

And while it ranked at No. 11 domestically and globally in Parrot’s analysis, it still falls in the top 0.2 percent of all streaming services. What’s more, the data revealed that interest in the show tripled over the course of Season 1. The March 3 series premiere was 11.9 times more in demand than other titles after its debut, and it was 36.7 times more in demand by the finale.

Demand for Our Flag Means Death also surpassed other HBO titles Euphoria, Titans, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, The Gilded Age, Succession, Peacemaker, and more the week of March 24-28. And Parrot Analytics said Our Flag Means Death‘s word-of-mouth growth surpassed Ted Lasso Season 1’s powerful rise.

The parody had a 42.8 percent higher demand than Ted Lasso Season 1. Notably, Ted Lasso came out before Apple TV+ was as popular as it is now (in part because of the Jason Sudeikis-led comedy) and before the streamer’s recent string of awards show successes.

Our Flag Means Death surpassed demand for Euphoria this week, becoming the most in-demand show across all HBO and HBO Max series in the United States. Pretty good for a show with very little pre-launch marketing. pic.twitter.com/zjzgfnigea — julia alexander (@loudmouthjulia) March 31, 2022

Ted Lasso was a sleeper hit before it became Apple TV+’s biggest success. Our Flag Means Death‘s success seems to be coming right away. A look at social media platforms shows the increasing popularity of the gay pirate rom-com.

To show their love for the series and their hopes for a renewal, viewers have been sharing their fan art under the hashtag #RenewOurFlagMeansDeath.

I need more of this show to stay mentally sane 🏳️‍🌈✨ #RenewOurFlagMeansDeath @hbomax pic.twitter.com/93o7rA4HMV — han 🐇 working on webcomic! (@hansoeii) April 3, 2022

HBO Max has yet to renew the series for Season 2. Upcoming Nielsen streaming data could further reveal just how well the series is competing across streaming and cable network series. But with its star-studded cast and its popularity going nowhere but up, it seems like a shoo-in for a renewal.

What did you think of Our Flag Means Death Season 1? Are you recommending it to friends? Sound off in the comments below.

Our Flag Means Death Season 1, Streaming Now, HBO Max